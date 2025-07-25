‘I owe football everything’, says retiring Banyana stalwart Jermaine Seoposenwe

It will be the end of an era for Banyana Banyana stalwart Jermaine Seoposenwe when South Africa take on Ghana in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) third and fourth place playoff at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Friday (9pm).
Seoposenwe, who announced her retirement before the team travelled to Morocco, will make her final and 110th appearance for the senior women's national team.
She was part of the Banyana squad that won the Wafcon tournament in 2022 with Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Lebohang Ramalepe, Janine van Wyk, Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia.
By winning the tournament, Banyana qualified for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand where they were knocked out by the Netherlands in the round of 16.
Seoposenwe, 31, said she is feeling a sense of calmness and relief as she prepared for her last bow with her head firmly held high.
“It is relief. I don't know if this is the right word to use, there is also a sense of calmness with that it is coming to an end,” said Seoposenwe, who is in the books of Mexican Liga MX Femenil club Monterrey.
“It is weird in a way but the decision was for my wellbeing and I stand by it. Football has meant everything and it gave me everything I have today.
“The passion and love for the game is why we do it. Over the years, Banyana has given me the platform to showcase my abilities and it took me to a lot of places about the world that I never imagined.
“I owe football everything because it has been a great learning curve in my life and taught me things on and off the field. I appreciate what the national team has done for me and what football has given me.
“I made the decision before the tournament and coming here I have been settled and calm.”
As she reflected on her Banyana journey, Seoposenwe was asked if there is something that could be done to change her mind, and she replied that some things must change.
“There are a lot of aspects I took into consideration when I announced my retirement. None have changed. I don't think I can be persuaded. It took me a long time to come to my decision. In fact, more than two years.”
“I have played in the World Cup before but if those things change I will reconsider my decision.”
At the tournament, Seoposenwe has been impressed with emerging players who are looking to establish themselves.
“Ronnel Donnelly in particular has come to me and tried to extract a lot of knowledge. I am not a number nine but in the tournament I have been playing as a nine and that is the position she plays.
“I appreciate that she sees me as a role model. I appreciate the way players see me as the leader I have been for them.
“This has been an interesting tournament to see young players coming up to take responsibility and I am proud of what they have achieved. I hope they will take the torch and run with it going forward.
“Playing for Banyana is not the easiest thing because of pressure, and hopefully I have shown them you can do it if you are true to what you are, work hard and are disciplined.”
Asked about her legacy, Seoposenwe said people will decide.
“A lot of players have joked with me about my legacy and it is interesting to be in that position. In the past I wasn't that person but it is the responsibility I have accepted.
“About my legacy, I don't think about that a lot. It is an interesting question and a lot of people has been asking me as my time comes to an end. I feel players and coaches will remember me the way they want to remember me. I have no influence on that.
“My football and what I have achieved should be the only thing people look at and how they remember me. I have been a great leader in the team, I have been someone the country can count on when times were tough.”
