Soccer

'We're gelling together beautifully,' says Cele of Chiefs' new recruits before clash with Asante Kotoko

25 July 2025 - 15:04
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs' experienced midfielder Thabo Cele. File photo
Image: kaizer chiefs X

Thabo Cele is looking forward to what new Kaizer Chiefs recruits will bring in the coming season as he believes the club has signed quality players who will boost the fortunes of Amakhosi.

Ethan Chislett, Flavio Silva, Nkanyiso Shinga, Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako and Siphesihle Ndovu are some of the new players Chiefs will have in the 2025-2026 season and Cele, who joined Chiefs in January, says they are all fitting what the club requires.

“It was important for the new guys to come in and we know they're quality and they're going to add value in our team,” said Cele before Chiefs' Toyota Cup friendly clash against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“For me, seeing what I am seeing in my own perspective, I feel the new players also understand the mission. We are gelling beautifully and there's positivity around the team, not fake positivity.

“I feel it's real because in the Netherlands we had tough games and we got tested. It is in true tests that you really see and feel the team. I feel we became more together and we know the mission.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Fortune Makaringe on what happened at Cape Town City

Former Orlando Pirates star on his search for a new club, showboating and his football journey
Sport
1 day ago

“Even the new guys understand the mandate and the mission.”

For Cele coming back to play Kotoko in Durban, where Chiefs ended an unprecedented famine of 10 years by beating their Soweto arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, is exciting.

“I would say, for me, since I came back it's been a blessed journey. We are looking forward in things to come as a team and individuals.

“Me coming back home again, it's always a special feeling. I can't explain the love I get from here. It's something from the heart and it drives you to go further to do more and seek ways to help the team more.

“Going to the Netherlands for a preseason was important for us and it gave us a feeling that we're together in this and we want to fight and do better than we've been doing because we missed out on the top 8.

“But we eventually got the trophy we needed so much and it boosted us. But we know there's still a lot of work to do going into the Caf Confederation Cup. There are goals that need to be achieved. Football is 90 minutes, we take it like that and we're positive.”

Cele admitted he doesn't know much about Kotoko but knows Ghana has a good football league and players.

“I haven't seen a lot about the team we're going to play, but a team from Ghana, that's a strong team,” said Cele.

“It's a big and strong team because we see Ghanaian football in their national team. They always want to compete and win things. We're expecting a difficult match and it's an important one for us going into the season.

The match in Durban will kick off at 3pm.

Amakhosi open their Betway Premiership campaign with an away fixture against Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on August 10. 

