The 28-year-old Bafana Bafana defender joined Sundowns after making 111 appearances for the Cape winelands side in the last three years and where he played an instrumental role in their CAF Confederation Cup semifinal.
“Masandawana family, I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait for you guys to fill up the stadiums and watch us win more trophies,” Basadien said in a brief video on Sundowns’ social media. “I’m proud to be yellow.”
Basadien could make his debut when Sundowns start their new season in the MTN8 quarter final against Richards Bay on August 3. His arrival will boost Miguel Cardoso’s defensive options as they prepare for another demanding campaign.
Basadien excited at move to Masandawana
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
New Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fawaaz Basadien is excited at the opportunity to win trophies with the club.
Basadien completed his move from Stellenbosch to Sundowns on Saturday to become their first signing ahead of the new season, and immediately joined his new teammates in their preseason camp in Rustenburg.
His experience both locally and internationally will be ideal for the Brazilians and add both quality and depth to their backline.
Meanwhile, Stellies wished Fawaaz well at Sundowns.
"The club extends their sincere gratitude to Fawaaz for his professionalism, leadership, and commitment during his time in the Maroon jersey. He departs with our appreciation and best wishes as he embarks on the next chapter of his career [at Sundowns]."
