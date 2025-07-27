Soccer

England beat Spain in penalty shootout to win Euro 2025

27 July 2025 - 21:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
England's Niamh Charles, Jessica Carter, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Grace Clinton react during the penalty shootout.
England's Niamh Charles, Jessica Carter, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Grace Clinton react during the penalty shootout.
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Chloe Kelly fired the decisive spot kick as England beat Spain 3-1 in a penalty shootout to win Euro 2025 on Sunday, successfully defending the title they won three years ago after an enthralling encounter that ended 1-1 after extra time.

Spain dominated possession and made the breakthrough in the 25th minute as Ona Batlle crossed and the England defence was caught flat-footed, allowing Mariona Caldentey to head the ball past Hannah Hampton.

However, England levelled in the 57th minute, with Alessia Russo heading home from a Kelly cross.

Spain continued to monopolise the ball but could not find another goal before the end of normal time, and the story continued through extra time as they probed and probed, but could not break through the English defence as the game finished 1-1.

The Spaniards got the shootout off to a great start when Cata Coll saved Beth Mead's effort, but England keeper Hannah Hampton stepped up and saved from Caldentey and then from Aitana Bonmati to put England in the driving seat.

Coll got Spain back into it with another one-handed stop to block Leah Williamson, but Spain substitute Salma Paralluelo then fired her kick wide of the target.

That set the stage for Kelly to repeat her 2022 heroics, when she scored the extra-time winner over Germany that won them the title at Wembley.

Kelly made her trademark prancing run-up before smashing the ball into the net and peeling away in ecstasy to celebrate with the rest of the players in front of the England fans.

"I'm so proud, so proud of this team, so grateful to wear this badge, and I'm so proud to be English ... I was cool, I was composed and I knew I was going to hit the back of the net," Kelly said.

The final was the first time since the inaugural edition in 1984, in which England were beaten by Sweden, that the game was decided by a penalty shootout.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘I owe football everything’, says retiring Banyana stalwart Jermaine Seoposenwe Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Boks blow All Blacks away in Bloem Sport
  3. Ribeiro joins Sundowns teammates but Mashego, Johannes and Maema frozen out Soccer
  4. Bayanda Walaza claims Universiade sprint double, last-gasp gold for Smith Sport
  5. Untidy handover costs Bayanda Walaza golden treble in student games finale Sport

Latest Videos

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25
How Ed Sullivan Fought Racism on TV | Sunday Best Documentary | Netflix