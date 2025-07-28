Chloe Kelly a fitting hero in England’s gritty Euro victory

It almost felt like football fate when Chloe Kelly stepped up to the penalty spot on Sunday against Spain, with the chance to make history for England in clinching their second consecutive women's European Championship title.

The 27-year-old, who had been doubtful to make Sarina Wiegman's Euros team only six months ago, did her trademark run-up, lifting her left leg and skipping onto her right, before launching a powerful shot into the top corner.

“Incredible game of football. I just came onto the pitch and wanted to make something happen,” Kelly said.

“Of course, taking the penalty, I actually missed three in training yesterday, [but] it's the belief in this squad. I'm really proud to be English right now and proud to be part of an amazing group of girls.”

Kelly was the hero in England's 2022 victory at Wembley, scoring in extra time before famously twirling her shirt above her head in celebration.