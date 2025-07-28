Soccer

Ouaddou demanding set-piece efficiency from Pirates, says Mabasa

Striker says new coach has been working on Bucs’ shortcomings as MTN8 kickoff looms

28 July 2025 - 10:39
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates.
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has given an insight into how new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is trying to improve  the club’s performance in set pieces ahead of the new season.

“Coach Ouaddou is trying to improve the areas where we lacked last season,” Mabasa said. 

“The biggest thing I have noticed about the coach is he is very demanding, [and] he loves his players at the same time.”

Ouaddou joined the Buccaneers in the off season, taking over from Jose Riveiro, and was in charge of the preseason camp in Spain. Mabasa said the Moroccan’s priority is getting the team better at defending set pieces.

“He is also encouraging and similar to coach Jose. There is not a lot the coach is trying to change, just the way we defend our set pieces and how we deal with our transition too.

“We lost the Caf Champions League [semifinal] because of the set play. We went to Pyramids, and we conceded three goals from set pieces and we were out of the tournament.

“It’s funny, actually, how we lost the Champions League on a set piece, yet in the country we were the best in terms of defending that. There are a lot of things we have to take into consideration this season.”

The Buccaneers bought several new players ahead of the new season. Mabasa has been impressed with how quickly they have adjusted and said their preseason camp in Spain helped bond the signings with their new teammates and Bucs' philosophy.

“The trip to Spain allowed us to integrate them [the new players] away from all the noise in the country. 

“You look at [Sipho] Mbule, for example, and his performances in the friendly games; you look at [Oswin] Appollis too. Now it’s just for them to come back home and do it here.”

Pirates start their MTN8 title defence against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

MTN8 fixtures

Saturday:

  • Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City, Orlando Stadium (3pm)
  • Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy, Peter Mokaba Stadium (6pm)

Sunday:

  • Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu, Cape Town Stadium (3pm)
  • Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm)

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Nabi sees positives despite Chiefs’ fifth loss in six friendlies against Kotoko

‘Compared with last season we have improved, though there are areas we need to work on’
Sport
3 hours ago

Basadien excited at move to Masandawana

New Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fawaaz Basadien is excited at the opportunity to win trophies with the club.
Sport
21 hours ago

Chiefs lose on penalties to Kotoko in Toyota Cup

It's too early to make any conclusions, but Kaizer Chiefs showed some positive signs in their last big preseason Toyota Cup friendly played against ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We'll dust ourselves off and move on,' says Banyana coach Ellis after Wafcon bronze medal match defeat to Ghana

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has graciously accepted her team's fate after they finished fourth at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) ...
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana pay the penalty in Wafcon bronze medal match defeat to Ghana

Banyana Banyana lost 4-3 to Ghana on penalties in their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) third and fourth place playoff match at the Larbi ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Untidy handover costs Bayanda Walaza golden treble in student games finale Sport
  2. Nigeria come from two down to be crowned African champions Soccer
  3. England fans upset as Agyemang omitted from royal family photo Soccer
  4. Banyana pay the penalty in Wafcon bronze medal match defeat to Ghana Soccer
  5. ‘I owe football everything’, says retiring Banyana stalwart Jermaine Seoposenwe Soccer

Latest Videos

Lusikisiki mass murder trial | 28 July 2025
BREAKING: 2 Killed In A Stampede At Barabanki’s Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple, ...