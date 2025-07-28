“We lost the Caf Champions League [semifinal] because of the set play. We went to Pyramids, and we conceded three goals from set pieces and we were out of the tournament.
MTN8 fixtures
Saturday:
- Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City, Orlando Stadium (3pm)
- Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy, Peter Mokaba Stadium (6pm)
Sunday:
- Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu, Cape Town Stadium (3pm)
- Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm)
Ouaddou demanding set-piece efficiency from Pirates, says Mabasa
Striker says new coach has been working on Bucs’ shortcomings as MTN8 kickoff looms
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has given an insight into how new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is trying to improve the club’s performance in set pieces ahead of the new season.
“Coach Ouaddou is trying to improve the areas where we lacked last season,” Mabasa said.
“The biggest thing I have noticed about the coach is he is very demanding, [and] he loves his players at the same time.”
Ouaddou joined the Buccaneers in the off season, taking over from Jose Riveiro, and was in charge of the preseason camp in Spain. Mabasa said the Moroccan’s priority is getting the team better at defending set pieces.
“He is also encouraging and similar to coach Jose. There is not a lot the coach is trying to change, just the way we defend our set pieces and how we deal with our transition too.
“We lost the Caf Champions League [semifinal] because of the set play. We went to Pyramids, and we conceded three goals from set pieces and we were out of the tournament.
“It’s funny, actually, how we lost the Champions League on a set piece, yet in the country we were the best in terms of defending that. There are a lot of things we have to take into consideration this season.”
The Buccaneers bought several new players ahead of the new season. Mabasa has been impressed with how quickly they have adjusted and said their preseason camp in Spain helped bond the signings with their new teammates and Bucs' philosophy.
“The trip to Spain allowed us to integrate them [the new players] away from all the noise in the country.
“You look at [Sipho] Mbule, for example, and his performances in the friendly games; you look at [Oswin] Appollis too. Now it’s just for them to come back home and do it here.”
Pirates start their MTN8 title defence against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
