On Tuesday, City won the case at Safa's arbitration, which ruled the PSL's disciplinary committee should initiate an investigation into Mphambaniso's eligibility.
If found guilty, Gallants could be docked points in all the Betway Premiership games Mphambaniso participated in and this could see the Citizens, who were relegated via the playoffs at the end of last campaign, return to the Premiership just a few weeks before the new season starts. This could throw the PSL's programme into chaos with the season starting this weekend with the MTN8 and next weekend with the Premiership.
“I will not comment on anything until the matter reaches its conclusion. I hope you understand,” Comitis told Sowetan on Tuesday.
If the PSL DC finds Gallants guilty, it would be a blow for the Bloemfontein-based club, which finished in 10th place in the Premiership last season. Mphambaniso played in 26 of their 28 league games.
“A degree of competence would have made it clear the player seeks to be registered for Marumo Gallants in the PSL and he was last registered for Marumo in the NFD, which became Leruma on June 30 2024,” a ruling by Safa arbitrator Nazeer Cassim, which Sowetan has seen, reads.
Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos
Arbitrator rules Marumo midfielder was not properly registered, with case referred to DC
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Cape Town City chair John Comitis is not getting excited yet despite his side having won a case at a South African Football Association (Safa) arbitration hearing against Marumo Gallants that could throw the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season into disarray.
The Citizens filed a case against Gallants, arguing midfielder Monde Mphambaniso was not properly registered when signed from the team when it was in the Motsepe Foundation Championship in the 2023-2024 season. They sold that franchise and it subsequently became Leruma United.
Gallants returned to the Premiership before the 2024-2025 season by buying the franchise of Moroka Swallows.
City alleged Gallants violated rule 31.8.9.3 of the NSL handbook, which requires a clearance certificate to be submitted to the league in cases where a player has previously been registered as a professional with a member club.
Contenders, pretenders, battlers: how clubs are shaping for the 2025-26 Premiership
On Tuesday, City won the case at Safa's arbitration, which ruled the PSL's disciplinary committee should initiate an investigation into Mphambaniso's eligibility.
If found guilty, Gallants could be docked points in all the Betway Premiership games Mphambaniso participated in and this could see the Citizens, who were relegated via the playoffs at the end of last campaign, return to the Premiership just a few weeks before the new season starts. This could throw the PSL's programme into chaos with the season starting this weekend with the MTN8 and next weekend with the Premiership.
“I will not comment on anything until the matter reaches its conclusion. I hope you understand,” Comitis told Sowetan on Tuesday.
If the PSL DC finds Gallants guilty, it would be a blow for the Bloemfontein-based club, which finished in 10th place in the Premiership last season. Mphambaniso played in 26 of their 28 league games.
“A degree of competence would have made it clear the player seeks to be registered for Marumo Gallants in the PSL and he was last registered for Marumo in the NFD, which became Leruma on June 30 2024,” a ruling by Safa arbitrator Nazeer Cassim, which Sowetan has seen, reads.
Nabi sees positives despite Chiefs’ fifth loss in six friendlies against Kotoko
“A little effort would have clarified these features of the registration form. But fundamentally flawed is that no clearance certificate was issued to the league.”
Gallants spokesperson Sello Nduna said they have not received any communication from the league.
“There is no communication from the league. We only saw it on social media,” Nduna said.
Asked if it is of concern for the club, Nduna said it is difficult to say.
“We will have to wait. I don't want to start making comments until we receive communication because if I comment, it will be like I'm entertaining it.”
The league may have to wait for an outcome to the matter before giving the go-ahead for the new season's kickoff, with Gallants set to face Richards Bay in their first league match on August 9.
READ MORE:
Ouaddou demanding set-piece efficiency from Pirates, says Mabasa
Basadien excited at move to Masandawana
'We'll dust ourselves off and move on,' says Banyana coach Ellis after Wafcon bronze medal match defeat to Ghana
Banyana pay the penalty in Wafcon bronze medal match defeat to Ghana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos