Soccer

Pirates star Mbokazi's discipline could take him to any overseas team: Sangweni

29 July 2025 - 16:15
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Orlando Pirates.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu

Legendary Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga “Nsimbi” Sangweni has spoken glowingly of the club's prodigy centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi, asserting he deserves to play abroad, where he can play for “any team”.

At 19, Mbokazi, who hails from Hluhluwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has established himself as perhaps the most promising defender in the Premier Soccer League barely a year after making his senior debut.

“TLB”, as Mbokazi is now affectionately known in local football circles, boasts just 19 top-flight appearances, having made his professional debut in December. In June, Mbokazi also made his Bafana Bafana debut.

“The boy is doing well,” Sangweni, who made 107 appearances and scored 10 times for Bucs, said.

“It shows he's a rural boy [his toughness on the field]. I don't know his full background but I know he's from a rural area.

“If he can continue like this and be disciplined, knowing what he wants, he can go far. I believe he can go overseas, he deserves that. He can play for any team in the world.”

Sangweni, 43, who is also from a rural area in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Dondotha, explained what he sees as Mbokazi's best attribute, also highlighting the weakness he should fix.

“What I like most about him is he's physically strong and doesn't fall down easily. He's fearless.

“One thing I think he must improve is that tendency of passing the ball inside in the midfield — that makes it difficult for the team to recover in case the opposition wins the ball,” Sangweni said.

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

Contenders, pretenders, battlers: how clubs are shaping for the 2025-26 Premiership

Prospects of the clubs after they signed players and went through their pre-season training camps
Sport
14 hours ago

Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos

Arbitrator rules Marumo midfielder was not properly registered, with case referred to DC.
Sport
10 hours ago

WATCH | Stats should have earned me awards nominations: Sundowns’ Rayners

‘For me, the best player in the league was Lucas. I think I'm second after Lucas’
Sport
7 hours ago

Captain Jane explains why Banyana failed to bring home a Wafcon medal

‘Given the situation in camp and a lot of transition taking place, we are hoping a lot of positives can be taken’
Sport
8 hours ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Perhaps Mofokeng should wait for Afcon before moving overseas

Young Orlando Pirates star should go to a club in Europe, but the timing must be impeccable
Sport
1 week ago

Nabi sees positives despite Chiefs’ fifth loss in six friendlies against Kotoko

‘Compared with last season we have improved, though there are areas we need to work on’
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Untidy handover costs Bayanda Walaza golden treble in student games finale Sport
  2. Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos Soccer
  3. World No 1 Pieter Coetzé cruises into 100m backstroke semifinals Sport
  4. Incredible India batting effort earns tourists draw in fourth Test against ... Cricket
  5. England fans upset as Agyemang omitted from royal family photo Soccer

Latest Videos

PAGECAST: Rubies and Rain by Busisekile Khumalo (with Sue Nyathi)
1 million women face mass starvation in Gaza