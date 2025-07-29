Legendary Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga “Nsimbi” Sangweni has spoken glowingly of the club's prodigy centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi, asserting he deserves to play abroad, where he can play for “any team”.
At 19, Mbokazi, who hails from Hluhluwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has established himself as perhaps the most promising defender in the Premier Soccer League barely a year after making his senior debut.
“TLB”, as Mbokazi is now affectionately known in local football circles, boasts just 19 top-flight appearances, having made his professional debut in December. In June, Mbokazi also made his Bafana Bafana debut.
“The boy is doing well,” Sangweni, who made 107 appearances and scored 10 times for Bucs, said.
Pirates star Mbokazi's discipline could take him to any overseas team: Sangweni
Image: Sydney Mahlangu
“It shows he's a rural boy [his toughness on the field]. I don't know his full background but I know he's from a rural area.
“If he can continue like this and be disciplined, knowing what he wants, he can go far. I believe he can go overseas, he deserves that. He can play for any team in the world.”
Sangweni, 43, who is also from a rural area in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Dondotha, explained what he sees as Mbokazi's best attribute, also highlighting the weakness he should fix.
“What I like most about him is he's physically strong and doesn't fall down easily. He's fearless.
“One thing I think he must improve is that tendency of passing the ball inside in the midfield — that makes it difficult for the team to recover in case the opposition wins the ball,” Sangweni said.
SowetanLIVE
