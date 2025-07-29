Soccer

WATCH | Stats should have earned me awards nominations: Sundowns’ Rayners

‘For me, the best player in the league was Lucas, I think I'm second after Lucas’

29 July 2025 - 11:50
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Richard Huggard

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners admits being disappointed after he was overlooked for nominations for the Premier Soccer League Awards.

Rayners had an outstanding campaign in his first season with Sundowns after joining them from Stellenbosch FC, contributing 14 goals and nine assists in 26 matches as he helped the club win their eighth successive Premiership title.

He was not nominated for any of the awards despite having an impressive season and feels he deserves to be among the nominees.

The TV-only PSL Awards will be broadcast on SuperSport and SABC on Tuesday night (7pm).

“I'm a bit disappointed because [with] what I did last season I had a good campaign with a good team, good players helping me,” Rayners said on Sundowns' Pitchside Podcast.

“The coaches believed in me, so I was disappointed when I saw the players nominated. I think my stats from last season were good enough to be in a lot of nominations.”

The Bafana Bafana striker believes Sundowns teammate Lucas Ribeiro was the best player this past season. Rayners feels he should have been second in the pecking order of nominations.

“For me, the best player in the league was Lucas. I think I'm second after Lucas,” he said.

“My stats were the second best, so I was disappointed.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos

Arbitrator rules Marumo midfielder was not properly registered, with case referred to DC.
Sport
6 hours ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Rayners should have been nominated for Footballer of the Season

Ribeiro must win the award because he was the best player in SA as the major cog in Sundowns’ attack
Sport
1 week ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Letladi Madubanya picks Lucas Ribeiro as Footballer of the Season

Demise of his former team, SuperSport United, and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Premiership dominance also discussed
Sport
1 week ago

Ribeiro joins Sundowns teammates but Mashego, Johannes and Maema frozen out

Clubs in the gulf and Europe believed to have shown interested in Downs’ star attacker
Sport
5 days ago

Captain Jane explains why Banyana failed to bring home a Wafcon medal

‘Given the situation in camp and a lot of transition taking place, we are hoping a lot of positives can be taken’
Sport
5 hours ago

Basadien excited at move to Masandawana

New Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fawaaz Basadien is excited at the opportunity to win trophies with the club.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Untidy handover costs Bayanda Walaza golden treble in student games finale Sport
  2. Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos Soccer
  3. World No 1 Pieter Coetzé cruises into 100m backstroke semifinals Sport
  4. Incredible India batting effort earns tourists draw in fourth Test against ... Cricket
  5. England fans upset as Agyemang omitted from royal family photo Soccer

Latest Videos

Cameroonian opposition leader Maurice Kamto appeals election disqualification
US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger