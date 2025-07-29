WATCH | Stats should have earned me awards nominations: Sundowns’ Rayners

The TV-only PSL Awards will be broadcast on SuperSport and SABC on Tuesday night (7pm).
'For me, the best player in the league was Lucas, I think I'm second after Lucas'
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners admits being disappointed after he was overlooked for nominations for the Premier Soccer League Awards.
Rayners had an outstanding campaign in his first season with Sundowns after joining them from Stellenbosch FC, contributing 14 goals and nine assists in 26 matches as he helped the club win their eighth successive Premiership title.
He was not nominated for any of the awards despite having an impressive season and feels he deserves to be among the nominees.
The Bafana Bafana striker believes Sundowns teammate Lucas Ribeiro was the best player this past season. Rayners feels he should have been second in the pecking order of nominations.
“For me, the best player in the league was Lucas. I think I'm second after Lucas,” he said.
“My stats were the second best, so I was disappointed.”
