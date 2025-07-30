Soccer

Mbappé inherits Real Madrid’s No 10 jersey after Modric exit

30 July 2025 - 12:18 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé during a LaLiga match against Real Sociedad in May.
Image: EPA/Daniel Gonzalez/BackpagePix

Kylian Mbappé will follow Real Madrid greats Ferenc Puskas, Clarence Seedorf and Luis Figo by wearing the iconic number 10 jersey after Luka Modric's departure to AC Milan, the LaLiga club said late on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old French forward wore the No 9 shirt in his debut season after arriving from Paris St Germain on a free transfer.

He scored 44 goals in all competitions in the 2024-25 season, though failed to lift a major trophy.

Among the other elite players to wear the No 10 shirt for Real Madrid are Gheorghe Hagi, Michael Laudrup, Robinho and Mesut Ozil.

Reuters

