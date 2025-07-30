Neo Maema to use Bafana’s Chan campaign to gain match fitness

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema has explained how he handled the time while he was not playing at the club.
Maema, 29, who is part of the Bafana Bafana African Nations Championship (Chan) squad, said he managed to keep himself motivated while he struggled for game time last season.
The South Africans kick off their Group C campaign in the Chan — the Confederation of African Football's tournament for local-based combinations — against Algeria at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, on August 8 (4pm)
Since joining Sundowns from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2021, Maema has racked up 120 games, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists while winning the league in each of the past four seasons.
“In football you have to be professional first — and the next thing is to accept the situation you are in,” Maema said after Bafana's 1-1 Chan warm-up friendly draw against Angola at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.
“Make sure you look at yourself, check your performances and how you train and make sure you change a few things and work harder to come back strong. So I'm my own motivation.
“I make sure whenever I get an opportunity, whether it is an international team or my club, there are no issues there.”
This is the second time Maema has been called up to the Chan squad, having played a crucial role in the qualifiers. He said he will use the opportunity of playing in the finals in East Africa to get his match fitness back.
“It's a huge achievement for me to be here. I'm excited and it's an honour to represent the country in arguably the second-biggest tournament in Africa. I'm happy.
“It's all about trying to get a few [game] minutes and, if the chance comes, to play. Coach Molefi Ntseki allowed me to come. It was my first call-up last time and I was happy to join the team.”
Banyana’s success has been stirring — it is not guaranteed to last
The Chan is being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from August 2 to 30.
Maema is optimistic South Africa will do well.
“We are professionals, we don't need a lot of time, we just need cohesion between the players because we come from different teams and we need to make sure we come together.
“Match fitness is always going to be a bit of a problem but I don't think it's something to worry about because we have a week left before our first game and we will push hard to make sure we are ready for the tournament.”
Maema might also use the Chan as a last chance to try to impress Downs coach Miguel Cardoso, with whom he fell out of favour last season. Reports are the midfielder might be on his way out of Chloorkop and a strong campaign in East Africa might sway a change in thinking from the Brazilians.
SowetanLIVE
