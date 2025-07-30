The club said the “position of captain has been vacant since the departure of long-serving defender Innocent Maela”.
“Maela led from 2022 to date, having taken over from another stalwart and legend, Happy Jele.
“In keeping with club tradition, the appointment came directly from the players through a confidential voting process. Emerging as the team’s clear choice to wear the captain’s armband is defender Nkosinathi Sibisi.
“Sibisi will be assisted by Thapelo Xoki and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who have been named as vice captains.”
The selection of Mbokazi, only 19, who had an outstanding debut season for Pirates' senior team in 2024-25 and made his Bafana debut in June, is another vote of confidence in the quality and leadership potential of the young talent.
Bucs open their season with their MTN8 quarterfinal against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Orlando Pirates name captain and two vices for 2025-26 season
Three centrebacks picked by voting process to be leadership figures
Image: Antonio Muchave
Orlando Pirates have named Nkosinathi Sibisi to wear the captain's armband for the 2025-26 season.
The 29-year-old Bafana Bafana player, who joined the Buccaneers from Lamontville Golden Arrows in July 2022, has become a centreback stalwart and leadership figure in his three years at Pirates.
Fellow centrebacks Thapelo Xoki and teenager Mbekezeli Mbokazi were chosen as Sibisi's two vice captains. The three were selected by their teammates in a voting process.
“It is truly an honour and privilege to be named captain of this great institution. It’s a responsibility I accept and I promise to fulfil the role in the best way I possibly can,” Sibisi told Pirates' website.
The club said the “position of captain has been vacant since the departure of long-serving defender Innocent Maela”.
“Maela led from 2022 to date, having taken over from another stalwart and legend, Happy Jele.
“In keeping with club tradition, the appointment came directly from the players through a confidential voting process. Emerging as the team’s clear choice to wear the captain’s armband is defender Nkosinathi Sibisi.
“Sibisi will be assisted by Thapelo Xoki and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who have been named as vice captains.”
The selection of Mbokazi, only 19, who had an outstanding debut season for Pirates' senior team in 2024-25 and made his Bafana debut in June, is another vote of confidence in the quality and leadership potential of the young talent.
Bucs open their season with their MTN8 quarterfinal against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
READ MORE:
Banyana’s success has been stirring — it is not guaranteed to last
Sundowns’ Ribeiro wins big at PSL Awards
Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos
Pirates star Mbokazi's discipline could take him to any overseas team: Sangweni
Ouaddou demanding set-piece efficiency from Pirates, says Mabasa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos