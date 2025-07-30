Soccer

Sundowns’ Ribeiro wins big at PSL Awards

Brazilian attacker cleans up and Orlando Pirates win big in other Premiership categories

30 July 2025 - 08:08
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with teammate Teboho Mokoena in their Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on May 18.
Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with teammate Teboho Mokoena in their Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on May 18.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro was the biggest winner at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards on Tuesday night with four awards, including the coveted Footballer of the Season prize voted on by PSL club coaches.

The 26-year-old Brazilian also won the prestigious Betway Premiership Players' Player of the Season voted by players. He added the Premiership Goal of the Season and Premiership Top Goal Scorer awards, rounding off a stunning second season with eight-time successive champions Sundowns, who have won the league for a 15th time overall in the PSL era. 

The accolades come a few days after Ribeiro's strike against German giants Borussia Dortmund at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US last month was voted Goal of the Tournament, sparking much interest from clubs around the world. 

For representing South Africa at the Club World Cup, Sundowns were awarded the Chairman's Award. PSL chair Irvin Khoza praised them for putting the PSL on the world map. 

The other four Premiership awards - Goalkeeper of the Season, Midfielder of the Season, Defender of the Season and Young Player of the Season - went to Orlando Pirates players. This was despite the Buccaneers finishing second in the league for the third successive season under now-departed coach Jose Riveiro.

Sipho Chaine won Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season, Nkosinathi Sibisi Defender of the Season, Makhehlene Makhaula Midfielder of the Season and Relebohile Mofokeng, also nominated for the Footballer and Players' Player prizes, won Young player of the Season.

Mofokeng also won the MTN8 Last Man Standing award for his performances helping Pirates win the cup for the record third time in a row. Bucs beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in a final played Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.  

Miguel Cardoso joined Sundowns in December and immediately made an impact and he won Coach of the Season.

“I dedicate the award to my players and my family in Portugal,” Cardoso said in a recorded message. 

Sundowns won the league after losing only three matches, with 24 victories in 28 games last season. 

PSL Awards winners

  • Footballer of the Season: Lucas Riberio (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Betway Premiership Players' Player of the Season: Lucas Riberio (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Betway Premiership Coach of the Season: Miguel Cardoso (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Betway Premiership Goal of the Season: Lucas Riberio (Mamelodi Sundowns)
  • Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
  • Betway Premiership Defender of the Season: Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)
  • Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Makhehlene Makhaula (Orlando Pirates)
  • Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
  • Chairman’s award:Mamelodi Sundowns
  • MTN8 Last Man Standing: Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
  • Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi FC)
  • Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Pule Mmodi (Kaizer Chiefs)
  • Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates)
  • Motsepe Foundation Championship Players' Player of the Season: Muzomuhle Khanyi (Hungry Lions)
  • Motsepe Foundation Championship Goalkeeper of the Season: Dumisani Msibi (Durban City)
  • Motsepe Foundation Championship Young Player of the Season: Teboho Lekhatla (Casric Stars)
  • DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season: Tylon Smith (Stellenbosch FC) 
  • PSL Assistant Referee of the Season: Kgara Mokoena
  • PSL Referee of the Season: Masixole Bambiso 

READ MORE:

Banyana’s success has been stirring — it is not guaranteed to last

Sasol’s sponsorship withdrawal, scaling back of women’s academy, senior stars’ disillusion among major concerns
Sport
6 hours ago

Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos

Arbitrator rules Marumo midfielder was not properly registered, with case referred to DC.
Sport
1 day ago

Contenders, pretenders, battlers: how clubs are shaping for the 2025-26 Premiership

Prospects of the clubs after they signed players and went through their pre-season training camps
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Stats should have earned me awards nominations: Sundowns’ Rayners

‘For me, the best player in the league was Lucas. I think I'm second after Lucas’
Sport
22 hours ago

Pirates star Mbokazi's discipline could take him to any overseas team: Sangweni

At 19, Mbokazi has established himself as perhaps the most promising defender in the Premier Soccer League
Sport
18 hours ago

Basadien excited at move to Masandawana

New Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fawaaz Basadien is excited at the opportunity to win trophies with the club.
Sport
2 days ago

Ouaddou demanding set-piece efficiency from Pirates, says Mabasa

Striker says new coach has been working on Bucs’ shortcomings as MTN8 kickoff looms
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi sees positives despite Chiefs’ fifth loss in six friendlies against Kotoko

‘Compared with last season we have improved, though there are areas we need to work on’
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos Soccer
  2. Sundowns’ Ribeiro wins big at PSL Awards Soccer
  3. Rassie unsure if Wallabies will arrive here down under Rugby
  4. WATCH | Stats should have earned me awards nominations: Sundowns’ Rayners Soccer
  5. Pieter Coetzé takes gold as he torpedoes world's best backstrokers Sport

Latest Videos

The Health Ombud releases findings of psychiatric patients in the Northern Cape ...
Inside an aid package dropped from the sky over Gaza | REUTERS