The other four Premiership awards - Goalkeeper of the Season, Midfielder of the Season, Defender of the Season and Young Player of the Season - went to Orlando Pirates players. This was despite the Buccaneers finishing second in the league for the third successive season under now-departed coach Jose Riveiro.
Sipho Chaine won Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season, Nkosinathi Sibisi Defender of the Season, Makhehlene Makhaula Midfielder of the Season and Relebohile Mofokeng, also nominated for the Footballer and Players' Player prizes, won Young player of the Season.
Sundowns’ Ribeiro wins big at PSL Awards
Brazilian attacker cleans up and Orlando Pirates win big in other Premiership categories
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro was the biggest winner at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards on Tuesday night with four awards, including the coveted Footballer of the Season prize voted on by PSL club coaches.
The 26-year-old Brazilian also won the prestigious Betway Premiership Players' Player of the Season voted by players. He added the Premiership Goal of the Season and Premiership Top Goal Scorer awards, rounding off a stunning second season with eight-time successive champions Sundowns, who have won the league for a 15th time overall in the PSL era.
The accolades come a few days after Ribeiro's strike against German giants Borussia Dortmund at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US last month was voted Goal of the Tournament, sparking much interest from clubs around the world.
Mofokeng also won the MTN8 Last Man Standing award for his performances helping Pirates win the cup for the record third time in a row. Bucs beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in a final played Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Miguel Cardoso joined Sundowns in December and immediately made an impact and he won Coach of the Season.
“I dedicate the award to my players and my family in Portugal,” Cardoso said in a recorded message.
Sundowns won the league after losing only three matches, with 24 victories in 28 games last season.
PSL Awards winners
