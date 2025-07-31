“I think the previous season helped me a lot in terms of growth. I learnt a lot of things.
“I learnt to work with new players who I could see from a distance in terms of the behaviour, the attitude, the challenges they are going through and how to manage all those things.
“Once we make our players happy, you can win even the games you feel you don't deserve to win. I think, given the opportunity, I would like to thank everyone who was behind the club during the difficult times.”
Usuthu unveiled signings Thando Ngwenya, Keagan Allan, Darren Johnson and Ryan Moon as they bolster the team for the new season.
On their clash against Stellies, Zwane said: “Difficult one, Stellenbosch are not an easy team to play against. We are playing in Cape Town. They know the conditions where they are based.
“So, for us, it will be the case of adapting there and dealing with everything that comes our way. Mentally and physically, the guys are ready and they know the importance of us going to the next round.”
MTN8 fixtures
Saturday:
- Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City, Orlando Stadium (3pm)
- Sekhukhune United v TS Galaxy, Peter Mokaba Stadium (6pm)
Sunday:
- Stellenbosch FC v AmaZulu, Cape Town Stadium (3pm)
- Mamelodi Sundowns v Richards Bay FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm)
SowetanLIVE
AmaZulu mentally sharp, physically primed for MTN8 season kickoff clash
'Every coach wants to win': Zwane aims to better last season’s sixth-place finish
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane feels a solid foundation has been laid for the new season after he steered them to a sixth-place finish in his first campaign in charge.
Zwane took charge at Usuthu last season alongside Vusumuzi Vilakazi but was left in sole charge after the latter's departure in February.
As they prepare for the new season, starting this weekend with their MTN8 quarterfinal away to Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (3pm), Zwane said consistency will be key for them this term.
“We always pray and plan to succeed. When I was allowed to lead, I wanted to come here and turn things around, not because I wanted to prove a point,” Zwane told the media during their press conference, where they unveiled four new players and a new kit.
“It is part of my job — every coach wants to win, every coach wants to end the season in a respectable position.
“I think the previous season helped me a lot in terms of growth. I learnt a lot of things.
“I learnt to work with new players who I could see from a distance in terms of the behaviour, the attitude, the challenges they are going through and how to manage all those things.
“Once we make our players happy, you can win even the games you feel you don't deserve to win. I think, given the opportunity, I would like to thank everyone who was behind the club during the difficult times.”
Usuthu unveiled signings Thando Ngwenya, Keagan Allan, Darren Johnson and Ryan Moon as they bolster the team for the new season.
On their clash against Stellies, Zwane said: “Difficult one, Stellenbosch are not an easy team to play against. We are playing in Cape Town. They know the conditions where they are based.
“So, for us, it will be the case of adapting there and dealing with everything that comes our way. Mentally and physically, the guys are ready and they know the importance of us going to the next round.”
MTN8 fixtures
Saturday:
Sunday:
SowetanLIVE
MORE:
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Fifa youth coach Thabo Senong on abundance of talent in SA
Pirates’ Chaine, Makhaula prizes at PSL Awards trigger controversy
Gallants aim to use Arrows case to stay in Premiership amid City DC case
Sundowns’ Ribeiro wins big at PSL Awards
Cape Town City, Gallants case could throw PSL season into chaos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos