Pirates’ Chaine, Makhaula prizes at PSL Awards trigger controversy
Heated debate sparked over recipients of Premiership goalkeeper and midfielder awards
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
There was no disputing Lucas Ribeiro Costa's winning of the biggest honours at the PSL Awards on Tuesday, but controversy reigned in other categories as fans debated whether some prizes went to worthy winners.
The biggest controversy and debate on social media — mostly aligned along club lines — was around the Midfielder and Goalkeeper of the Season winners.
Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates claimed the best keeper gong ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams and Magesi FC's Elvis Chipezeze. Many felt Chaine should not have won ahead of Chipezeze, who was outstanding for Magesi.
Chaine featured in 25 Premiership matches for the Buccaneers last season. He kept 11 clean sheets and conceded 18 goals, while Williams, who played just 16 league games for Masandawana, also kept 11 clean sheets and conceded just six goals.
Despite being level on the same number of clean sheets as Chaine, it seems the number of games Williams played was a disadvantage for him. Chipezeze, however, featured 26 times in the league but conceded 28 goals and kept 10 clean sheets.
A major factor should also be that Chipezeze's team Magesi has limited financial resources.
Pirates' Makhehlene Makhaula won Midfielder of the Season ahead of Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena of Sundowns. This has also sparked heated debate and the stats seem to back up the argument that Allende should have emerged victorious.
Makhaula, 35, had an outstanding campaign, featuring in 22 league matches. But Allende was one of the standout players for eight-time successive league winners Sundowns, playing 24 matches and providing four assists. Mokoena played 23 league matches and scored two goals while providing three assists.
The conveners for both the Midfielder and the Goalkeeper of the Season awards could not be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, who was crowned Coach of the Season, was pleased with the recognition he received.
“I feel privileged to have received the award. It's a reflection of the work of many people who are behind the scenes and who support the work of the coach,” he said.
“I dedicate this award to my players. They are the face and allow us coaches to be successful.
“To the management of the club that believed in me and to our fans, it is an award that reflects good work and many fantastic moments we had together.”
