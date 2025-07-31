Gyokeres plays down Henry comparisons after taking Arsenal No 14 shirt

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres said he wants to carve out his own place in the club's history and has played down comparisons with Thierry Henry after taking the number 14 jersey.

The 27-year-old Sweden international, who bagged 54 goals in all competitions last season, completed his €63.5m (R1.3bn) switch from Sporting on Saturday.

Gyokeres took Arsenal's vacant No 14 shirt, which former captain Henry famously wore on the way to becoming the club's record scorer.