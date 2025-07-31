Soccer

Gyokeres plays down Henry comparisons after taking Arsenal No 14 shirt

'Of course he was an amazing player, but different from me,' says Sweden international

31 July 2025 - 18:20 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres is introduced on the pitch before their preseason friendly against Newcastle United at National Stadium in Singapore on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Caroline Chia

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres said he wants to carve out his own place in the club's history and has played down comparisons with Thierry Henry after taking the number 14 jersey.

The 27-year-old Sweden international, who bagged 54 goals in all competitions last season, completed his €63.5m (R1.3bn) switch from Sporting on Saturday.

Gyokeres took Arsenal's vacant No 14 shirt, which former captain Henry famously wore on the way to becoming the club's record scorer.

“Of course I know about the history,” Gyokeres said on Wednesday. “To be honest, there weren't so many numbers available. There weren't too many to pick from.

“But of course, that one was available. So when I knew that, it was an easy choice to take it.

“It's not really my intention to be compared with what he's achieved in his career. Especially here. I just want to do my own thing and show my qualities. Of course he was an amazing player, but different from me.”

Arsenal begin their new Premier League campaign away against Manchester United on August 17. 

Reuters

