Begiristain exit from City as director of football raises questions over Pep’s future

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain has left the Premier League outfit after 13 years and will be succeeded by former Sporting director Hugo Viana, the club announced on Thursday.

The 60-year-old Spaniard has been a major part of a trophy-laden period for City during which they won seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

Begiristain departs in the wake of a trophyless 2024—25 season and with City still under the shadow of over a 100 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

Begiristain and City manager Pep Guardiola were teammates in Barcelona and have worked closely together at City.