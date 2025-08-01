Soccer

Begiristain exit from City as director of football raises questions over Pep’s future

Spaniard departs in the wake of a trophyless season and with City facing over a 100 finance breach charges

01 August 2025 - 10:30 By Shifa Jahan
Txiki Begiristain has left his post as Manchester City director of football.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain has left the Premier League outfit after 13 years and will be succeeded by former Sporting director Hugo Viana, the club announced on Thursday.

The 60-year-old Spaniard has been a major part of a trophy-laden period for City during which they won seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

Begiristain departs in the wake of a trophyless 2024—25 season and with City still under the shadow of over a 100 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

Begiristain and City manager Pep Guardiola were teammates in Barcelona and have worked closely together at City.

Pep Guardiola, Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain sit down for dinner to celebrate "the most successful Director of Football in the history of the sport," in our upcoming CITY+ documentary 'A Farewell to Txiki'. - Man City

Begiristain's exit from the Etihad has raised questions about Guardiola's future at the club. The 54-year-old coach's current contract ends in 2027 and the Spaniard's plans remain uncertain. 

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Txiki for everything he has achieved during his time at the Club, and we look forward to paying tribute to his outstanding contribution in September,” City said.

Begiristain previously served as Barcelona's Director of Football for seven years until 2010. He not only helped to bring Guardiola to City in 2016 but also oversaw his appointment at Barcelona in 2008.

“I told [Man City CEO] Ferran [Soriano], 'I'll handle Pep's transition for you.' And then you renewed for two more years. When you renewed the last time [in November last year], I said, 'Ferran, I can't do this any more',” Begiristain told City Studios.

Reuters

