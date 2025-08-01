“When he was growing up I didn't see he was going to emulate me, but he always loved football. Whenever he saw something round when he was a baby he wanted to kick it, be it a potato in the kitchen or an onion, even stones in the streets.
Dad Fabian believes Kaizer Chiefs got a ‘far better’ McCarthy in Aden
‘Growing up in the Amakhosi academy helped him a lot,’ says former Chiefs defender
Image: Instagram
Kaizer Chiefs legend Fabian McCarthy isn't surprised by his son Aden's blossoming at Amakhosi, narrating why he thinks the 21-year-old defender is already better than him.
Aden is tipped to be one of the breakout stars in the division in the new season, having shown a lot of promise during the preseason for Chiefs.
The talented centre-back came through Chiefs' development ranks, earning promotion to the senior side in July 2022. Aden's only top-flight appearance to date came in Chiefs' penultimate league game against Polokwane City last season.
“I am not surprised by Aden's rise, but I am thankful he got an opportunity and now he's working harder,” Fabian said.
“He's a focused, determined lad. I think he's in a good space — he's happy after having a good preseason.
“I see him as being far better than me. When I was his age I wasn't even close to the level he's at now.
“Him growing up in an academy structure moulded him. He's better than me, but he still has to prove it. He knows what he wants from the game and if he respects the game, on and off the field, the game will be good to him.”
Fabian, 48, was a no-nonsense defender in his heyday who made more than 120 appearances for Amakhosi between 2003 and 2008. The retired defender, who also turned out for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic, among other sides, said he never noticed Aden was going to follow in his footsteps when his son was younger, though his passion for football was always evident.
