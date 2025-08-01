Soccer

Galaxy oozing confidence despite losing key players: Letsoenyo

Coach Adnan Beganović wants Rockets ‘to play possession football’, says left-back

01 August 2025 - 16:59
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Wayde Jooste of AmaZulu FC and Kganyane Letsoenyo of TS Galaxy FC during the Carling Knockout, semifinal match.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

TS Galaxy left-back Kganyane Letsoenyo is optimistic the team will cope this season after losing a few key players during the break.

The Rockets parted ways with Keagan Dolly and Dzenan Zajmovic and sold Kamogelo Sebelebele and Lebone Seema to Orlando Pirates before the new season.

Those players played an integral role in helping the Rockets finish fifth in the PSL and secure a spot in the MTN8, where they meet Sekhukhune United in their quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

“We’ve lost key players but our team is known for producing more, so I don’t think we are going to miss them that much as we have new signings who have filled those gaps,” Letsoenyo told Sowetan after the launch of the top eight competition on Wednesday in Randburg.

Coach Adnan Beganović is in his second season in charge after an impressive first campaign leading the club to a fifth-place finish, having taken over from Sead Ramović six games into the Premiership season in November last year.

Letsoenyo believes Beganović can have another good campaign in 2025-2026.

“He wants us to play possession football and since he introduced it last season when he was appointed as head coach he has been adding one or two things from what we have built.”

He said the Rockets' plan is to go far in the MTN8 after they were eliminated in the first round last season, but acknowledged that Sekhukhune, last campaign's fourth-placed Premiership finishers, will pose a threat.

“They had a good previous season and we are expecting a tough game, but we are ready for the match. Last season was our first time playing in the MTN8, so this time we know what to expect and we’ve learnt from that experience.”

Galaxy's signings include midfielder Jeffrey Dlamini from Royal AM, forward Sedwyn George from Highbury FC, wingers Anslin Williams from JDR Stars and Onke Moletshe from Venda FC and centreback Veluyeke Zulu.

MTN8 fixtures

Saturday:

  • Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City, Orlando Stadium (3pm)
  • Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy, Peter Mokaba Stadium (6pm)

Sunday:

  • Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu, Cape Town Stadium (3pm)
  • Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm) 

Gallants fined R200,000, no points docked, for Mphambaniso registration

The outcome will be a disappointment for Cape Town City, who brought the matter forward hoping to be reinstated in the Premiership.
Sport
6 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Fifa youth coach Thabo Senong on abundance of talent in SA

Former Amajita boss on the importance of youth structures and how young players should be developed.
Sport
1 day ago

Contenders, pretenders, battlers: how clubs are shaping for the 2025-26 Premiership

Prospects of the clubs after they signed players and went through their pre-season training camps
Sport
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Start of Women’s Month shines light on Banyana’s plight

Given the challenges besetting the women’s team, it’s no surprise the former champions placed fourth at this year’s Wafcon
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

Banyana’s success has been stirring — it is not guaranteed to last

Sasol’s sponsorship withdrawal, scaling back of women’s academy, senior stars’ disillusion among major concerns
Sport
2 days ago

AmaZulu mentally sharp, physically primed for MTN8 season kickoff clash

'Every coach wants to win': Zwane aims to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish.
Sport
1 day ago
