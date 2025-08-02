The visitors doubled their lead four minutes before the half time break in Polokwane through a goal by Victor Letsoalo.
However, they allowed the home side to reduce the defeat after two minutes when a poorly marked Grobler headed the ball in from a corner kick by Keletso Makgalwa.
After putting up a solid performance in the first half, Galaxy made a few mistakes in the back.
Grobler shines on debut as Sekhukhune fight back to secure spot in MTN8 semis
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Sekhukhune United bounced back from two goals down to beat TS Galaxy 3-2 at New Peter Mokaba Stadium to secure a place in the MTN8 semifinals.
Veteran striker Bradley Grobler shone on debut for his new club Sekhukhune as the former SuperSport United announced his arrival with a brace.
Galaxy made a fast start into the clash, finding the opening goal on 14 minutes through Mpho Mvelase.
The visitors doubled their lead four minutes before the half time break in Polokwane through a goal by Victor Letsoalo.
However, they allowed the home side to reduce the defeat after two minutes when a poorly marked Grobler headed the ball in from a corner kick by Keletso Makgalwa.
After putting up a solid performance in the first half, Galaxy made a few mistakes in the back.
Grobler completed his brace on debut on 64 minutes after he produced a fine finish from a good cross by second half substitute Linda Mntambo.
One of the errors by Galaxy was punished after Vusumuzi Mncube pickpocketed Qobolwakhe Sibande and went on to beat goalkeeper Ira Tape.
Babina Noko joins defending champions Orlando Pirates in the semis.
READ MORE:
Pirates through to MTN8 semis after beating Polokwane City
Galaxy oozing confidence despite losing key players: Letsoenyo
‘Renewed energy’ as Pirates start life under Ouaddou, says new skipper Sibisi
AmaZulu mentally sharp, physically primed for MTN8 season kickoff clash
Pirates’ Chaine, Makhaula prizes at PSL Awards trigger controversy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos