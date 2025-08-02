'I haven’t been happy in the national team': Seoposenwe opens up about Banyana Banyana exit

Former Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe has opened up about her decision to leave the national team.
Seoposenwe announced her retirement from international soccer after the Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.
In an interview with Marawa Sports Worldwide, Seoposenwe said while the decision to leave was not easy, it was necessary, citing her unhappiness in the team.
“It’s been a journey for me in the national team,” she said. “Football has given me everything, and it’s tough for me to walk away from the national team. After 15 years and the ability that I still have as one of the best players in the country, it’s tough. It’s tough to walk away from my teammates, the people of South Africa and how they supported me. It’s tough to make that decision, but I feel like it’s something I had to do.
“I haven’t been happy in the national team for a long time but obviously continuing to push through those emotions and those feelings has been tough.”
She said the South African Football Association (Safa), the coaching and culture were the reasons for her unhappiness in the team, adding there were disputes when it came to negotiating prize monies for tournaments.
“It’s definitely the association and treatment of us in many instances. I think I tried to wrap my head around it but it's difficult as a player, especially being overseas and in an environment where our directors and the club try to make everything as equal as possible.
“Every time we go to a major tournament, we have to fight about money and basically everything. Why do we have to fight? Why can’t you plan out for the year? Fifa gives you a calendar of what we are going to do, why can’t you budget for those Fifa dates? Why is it so impossible for you to do well by us?”
She revealed that the squad received R15,000 bonuses for winning a match against a side not ranked in the top 20, while also getting daily allowances. She added the squad did not receive other necessities like dietitians and proper facilities.
“When you are treated the way you need to be treated, then come back to an environment that you aren’t treated the way you want to be treated, it becomes difficult for you to do your job to your best of your abilities.”
The 31-year-old was part of the squad that won the Wafcon tournament in 2022, gaining entry to the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia where they were knocked out in the round of 16. She now plays for Mexican Liga MX Femenil club Monterrey.
“If you’re happy in a certain environment, that's how I feel in Mexico with Rayados. I’m happy, vibrant, just a completely different person and then coming back to the national team ... seeing myself it’s crazy to me sometimes, just to sit down with myself and know the difference in how I feel with my team in Mexico while I’m in the national team is not who I am.”
Seoposenwe said she was not appreciated enough in the national team.
“I know what I can bring to the national team, I know what I mean to my teammates and the people of South Africa. I just felt like out of respect for everyone involved, within the national team and people of South Africa, and just the performances that I have given since I’ve got back, it’s just not up to my standard. If I’m going to be this person, then what’s the use?”
'I haven’t been happy in the national team': Seoposenwe opens up about Banyana Banyana exit
Image: Nour Aknajja/BackpagePix
Former Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe has opened up about her decision to leave the national team.
Seoposenwe announced her retirement from international soccer after the Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.
In an interview with Marawa Sports Worldwide, Seoposenwe said while the decision to leave was not easy, it was necessary, citing her unhappiness in the team.
“It’s been a journey for me in the national team,” she said. “Football has given me everything, and it’s tough for me to walk away from the national team. After 15 years and the ability that I still have as one of the best players in the country, it’s tough. It’s tough to walk away from my teammates, the people of South Africa and how they supported me. It’s tough to make that decision, but I feel like it’s something I had to do.
“I haven’t been happy in the national team for a long time but obviously continuing to push through those emotions and those feelings has been tough.”
She said the South African Football Association (Safa), the coaching and culture were the reasons for her unhappiness in the team, adding there were disputes when it came to negotiating prize monies for tournaments.
“It’s definitely the association and treatment of us in many instances. I think I tried to wrap my head around it but it's difficult as a player, especially being overseas and in an environment where our directors and the club try to make everything as equal as possible.
“Every time we go to a major tournament, we have to fight about money and basically everything. Why do we have to fight? Why can’t you plan out for the year? Fifa gives you a calendar of what we are going to do, why can’t you budget for those Fifa dates? Why is it so impossible for you to do well by us?”
She revealed that the squad received R15,000 bonuses for winning a match against a side not ranked in the top 20, while also getting daily allowances. She added the squad did not receive other necessities like dietitians and proper facilities.
“When you are treated the way you need to be treated, then come back to an environment that you aren’t treated the way you want to be treated, it becomes difficult for you to do your job to your best of your abilities.”
The 31-year-old was part of the squad that won the Wafcon tournament in 2022, gaining entry to the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia where they were knocked out in the round of 16. She now plays for Mexican Liga MX Femenil club Monterrey.
“If you’re happy in a certain environment, that's how I feel in Mexico with Rayados. I’m happy, vibrant, just a completely different person and then coming back to the national team ... seeing myself it’s crazy to me sometimes, just to sit down with myself and know the difference in how I feel with my team in Mexico while I’m in the national team is not who I am.”
Seoposenwe said she was not appreciated enough in the national team.
“I know what I can bring to the national team, I know what I mean to my teammates and the people of South Africa. I just felt like out of respect for everyone involved, within the national team and people of South Africa, and just the performances that I have given since I’ve got back, it’s just not up to my standard. If I’m going to be this person, then what’s the use?”
READ MORE:
‘I owe football everything’, says retiring Banyana stalwart Jermaine Seoposenwe
EDITORIAL | Start of Women’s Month shines light on Banyana’s plight
Banyana’s success has been stirring — it is not guaranteed to last
'We'll dust ourselves off and move on,' says Banyana coach Ellis after Wafcon bronze medal match defeat to Ghana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos