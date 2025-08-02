Soccer

Spurs captain Son says he is leaving the club

02 August 2025 - 08:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min lifts the Europa League trophy after his team's victory over Manchester United at Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min lifts the Europa League trophy after his team's victory over Manchester United at Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.
Image: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min will bring his 10-year spell with the Premier League club to an end this summer, the 33-year-old South Korean said on Saturday.

Son, who is under contract until 2026, led Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years with their win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in May, having joined the North London club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

While Son did not disclose his next destination, British media have linked him with a move to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

“I have decided to leave the team this summer,” Son said at a press conference ahead of Spurs' preseason friendly against Newcastle United in Seoul on Sunday.

“I think it was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made in my football career. Playing football and being with one team for 10 years is something I am very proud of, but I think I gave my all to the team every single day.

“I did my best on the field and off the field, and by winning the Europa League, I thought I'd done everything I could and achieved. That was probably the biggest reason (why I decided to leave the team).”

Son has made 454 appearances for Spurs and scored 173 goals. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

“I was so grateful that the team helped me a lot with this decision and respected my choice,” he added.

“It was my favourite place for 10 years, and it was the place where I grew a lot as a football player and a person, so I have a very grateful heart.”

MORE:

EDITORIAL | Start of Women’s Month shines light on Banyana’s plight

Given the challenges besetting the women’s team, it’s no surprise the former champions placed fourth at this year’s Wafcon
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

AmaZulu mentally sharp, physically primed for MTN8 season kickoff clash

'Every coach wants to win': Zwane aims to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish.
Sport
1 day ago

Gallants aim to use Arrows case to stay in Premiership amid City DC case

However, lawyer cautions precedence may not have a bearing on DC hearing into Mphambaniso’s eligibility
Sport
2 days ago

Gallants fined R200,000, no points docked, for Mphambaniso registration

The outcome will be a disappointment for Cape Town City, who brought the matter forward hoping to be reinstated in the Premiership.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Will the season-opening MTN8 miss the presence of Kaizer Chiefs? Soccer
  2. Dad Fabian believes Kaizer Chiefs got a ‘far better’ McCarthy in Aden Soccer
  3. Gallants fined R200,000, no points docked, for Mphambaniso registration Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana’s huge World Cup clash against Nigeria to be hosted in the Free ... Soccer
  5. Soweto Marathon on track despite money spat Sport

Latest Videos

DJ Zinhle enters her album era with ‘Zee Nation Vol. 1’
Science, Technology and Innovation launches National Science Week