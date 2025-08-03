Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler has shared his ambitions with the club, saying he wants to win the title with them.
Grobler netted twice on debut for Sekhukhune to defeat TS Galaxy 3-2 in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Grobler, who joined Babina Noko from now-defunct SuperSport United in the off-season, netted a brace to inspire his team's victory after trailing 2-0 earlier in the match.
“It has been good for me coming into the ambitious team and they have shown faith in me. It's a nice way to get started like that. One thing that came out for me was character in the team, so all in all, I think it is a good start,” Globler told the media after the match.
“I have achieved a lot, but there is still more I want to achieve. It has been a long time since I won a trophy and I miss that feeling. I feel like I've joined a team that also wants that first trophy.
“I believe that I joined a team that has the potential and courage that was very important for me. I think joining a team that has the same vision of winning a trophy is the plan for me this season,” added the evergreen 37-year-old striker.
Grobler happy with decision to join 'ambitious' Sekhukhune
Striker struck twice to help the team beat Galaxy 3-2 in MTN8
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
The Rockets got off to a perfect start when Mpho Mvelase opened the scoring in the 13th minute before they doubled their lead through Victor Letsoalo. But Grobler grabbed his first before halftime with a header from Keletso Makgalwa's corner before turning home a cross from Linda Mntambo for his second after the break.
Vusimuzi Mncube netted a winner late in the game to send Sekhukhune to the semifinals. Grobler said having worked with coach Eric Tinkler before at SuperSport made it easy for him to join the club.
“To be fair, I was part of the great club [SuperSport] and I was very happy there, obviously things happened. I worked with coach Eric before and I enjoyed the way he did things,” Grobler said.
“When my agent mentioned that option to me, I was very excited about it, looking at how this team has performed in the last two seasons.
“I think everything worked perfectly and I feel really good where I am.”
SowetanLIVE
