Cardoso mum on future of Sundowns players after absence against Bay
Futures of Ribeiro, Shalulile and Mudau in doubt, with speculation and reports of talks with other clubs
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso acted coy when asked about the future of key players Khuliso Mudau, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile at the club.
The three were absent as Sundowns thumped Richards Bay FC 4-0 in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday night, with speculation they are on their way out of the club.
Shalulile is believed to be close to joining Esperance in Tunisia, while Ribeiro is also understood to be on the verge of leaving the club, with offers on the table for his services from clubs abroad.
Mudau has also been in discussions with clubs. The Bafana Bafana defender is reported to have left Downs' preseason training camp in Rustenburg.
Cardoso did not want to go into detail about those players' futures, saying the club will make an announcement once they have finalised everything.
“All those issues are being solved by the club and they will be [made available to the] public in the proper time. I will not be here, as you might understand, to start discussing what’s happening with Lucas or Mudau or Peter or Thapelo Morena, who also was not here today,” Cardoso said in his post-match press conference.
“But obviously, for the coach, [he] always wants to have the team as complete as possible. All coaches want to receive reinforcements for the new season as quickly as possible.
