Soccer

Fernandes critical of ‘lazy’ Man United in preseason draw with Everton

US tour has ‘been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too’

04 August 2025 - 10:14 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes acknowledges the fans after their Premier League Summer Series draw against Everton in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes acknowledges the fans after their Premier League Summer Series draw against Everton in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday.
Image: EPA/Erik S Lesser/BackpagePix

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes let rip at his teammates after their 2-2 preseason draw with fellow Premier League side Everton, saying their performance was “lazy” and calling for further reinforcements.

A second-half goal from Mason Mount had United on course for victory in Atlanta, Georgia after Fernandes's opener was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye, but a bizarre 75th-minute own goal by Ayden Heaven gifted Everton the draw on Sunday.

The draw put a slight damper on the Old Trafford club's tour of the US, after promising victories over West Ham United and Bournemouth last month.

“It's been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too,” Fernandes told NBC Sports.

“We didn't want to finish in this way. Our performance wasn't the best and we were a little bit lazy today. We want to avoid that because with laziness you can pay at any moment.”

United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign in the 2024-25 season, finishing 15th in the standings, and are looking to strengthen in the transfer window, signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo — both of whom started against Everton.

“It's improving. But it's not the place it needs to be. I don't want to take a dig at anyone but the club is doing the best they can in terms of the financial situation they talk about,” Fernandes said.

“But it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do.

“Hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that.”

Asked about Fernandes's comments, manager Ruben Amorim told reporters: “I think I'm happy for the players to have that feeling. It's saying that they understand the situation. So, it's a good feeling.

“I think the momentum of the tour was perfect. We had the weeks to work with a good environment, good feeling, and then we go back to Carrington [training ground] and we are near to start the season.

“We are going with the feeling that we need to do a lot of things [better].”

United begin the new Premier League season against Arsenal on August 17.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Spurs captain Son says he is leaving the club

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min will bring his 10-year spell with the Premier League club to an end this summer, the 33-year-old South Korean ...
Sport
2 days ago

Drone soccer takes off with STEAM in SA

Minister lauds ‘perfectly timed’ event involving science, technology, engineering, arts and maths
News
1 day ago

Shaw backs Amorim’s bid to improve ‘toxic’ Man Utd dressing room

Manager has demanded more commitment and frozen out figures like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.
Sport
3 days ago

Gyokeres plays down Henry comparisons after taking Arsenal No 14 shirt

‘Of course he was an amazing player, but different from me,’ says Sweden international
Sport
3 days ago

Mbappé inherits Real Madrid’s No 10 jersey after Modric exit

French forward wore the No 9 shirt in his debut season after arriving from Paris St Germain
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'I haven’t been happy in the national team': Seoposenwe opens up about Banyana ... Soccer
  2. Lions roar to second Currie Cup victory, but Nkosi urges caution amid youthful ... Rugby
  3. Olivia Nel, Erin Gallagher power SA women to 4x100m medley relay record Sport
  4. Sundowns thump Richards Bay to setup MTN8 semifinal clash with Pirates Soccer
  5. Mboko stuns top seed Gauff to reach Canadian Open quarters Sport

Latest Videos

Donald Trump moves nuclear submarines after Russian ex-president's comments | ...
Senegal unveils its plan for economic recovery, avoiding debt | REUTERS