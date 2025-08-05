Soccer

Arsenal, Ghana player Partey in UK court charged with rape, sexual assault

05 August 2025 - 14:08
Former Arsenal player Thomas Partey, who has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, walks outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters/Hannah McKay

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey appeared in a London court on Tuesday, charged with raping two women while he was a player for the English Premier League soccer club.

Partey, a Ghana international, is accused of five counts of rape relating to two women, plus a charge of sexual assault against a third woman, between April 2021 and June 2022.

The 32-year-old sat in the dock at Westminster magistrate's court dressed in black during the brief hearing and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said that two of the charges Partey faces relate to him allegedly anally raping one complainant during consensual sex on separate occasions.

Three further charges relate to a second woman whom Partey is accused of raping on three occasions, twice in Britain and once in Spain.

He was not asked to enter pleas to any of the charges. Partey was granted bail ahead of his next court appearance at London's Old Bailey court on September 2. His lawyer previously said in a statement that Partey denies the charges and welcomes the opportunity to clear his name.

Partey was signed by Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 50m (R1bn) in 2020 and became a key member of the English side's first team, making 52 appearances in all competitions last season.

He was first arrested in July 2022, though he was not named at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations were ongoing. His contract with the Premier League club expired last month.

British media have reported Partey is close to joining Spanish side Villarreal on a free transfer and Judge Paul Goldspring said during Tuesday's hearing that Partey would soon be moving to Spain. 

Reuters

