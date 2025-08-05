Arsenal, Ghana player Partey in UK court charged with rape, sexual assault

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey appeared in a London court on Tuesday, charged with raping two women while he was a player for the English Premier League soccer club.

Partey, a Ghana international, is accused of five counts of rape relating to two women, plus a charge of sexual assault against a third woman, between April 2021 and June 2022.

The 32-year-old sat in the dock at Westminster magistrate's court dressed in black during the brief hearing and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said that two of the charges Partey faces relate to him allegedly anally raping one complainant during consensual sex on separate occasions.

Three further charges relate to a second woman whom Partey is accused of raping on three occasions, twice in Britain and once in Spain.