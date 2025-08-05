Soccer

Lekgwathi praises Pirates for appointing Mbokazi vice-captain

‘It has always been Pirates’ tradition to believe in young leaders,’ says legendary former skipper

05 August 2025 - 12:13
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi. File photo
Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Legendary Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi has lauded the club's management for making 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi one of their vice-captains, saying it has always been the club's tradition to believe in young leaders.

Last week Pirates confirmed Nkosinathi Sibisi, 29, as their new skipper, succeeding Innocent Maela who retired at the end of last season. Tapelo Xoki, 30, and Mbokazi were announced as Sibisi's deputies.

“Before the club announced the captain someone asked me to choose five players who could lead,” Lekgwathi said.

“Sibisi and Mbokazi were on my list and that person said, 'Ahh, Mbokazi is too young', and I told him age was just a number.

“If you recall in the 2002-2003 season, 'OJ' Mabizela was the captain and he was young [22] — he's the youngest Pirates captain in history. So Mbokazi can also do it.

“It has always been Pirates' tradition to believe in young leaders.”

Lekgwathi believes Sibisi was a good choice, praising the Bafana Bafana defender's personality.

The centreback's captaincy got off to a flyer as Bucs beat Polokwane City 2-0 in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, where signing Oswin Appollis was the star of the show, scoring and winning a penalty that was converted by Patrick Maswanganyi.

“Sibisi has proven he's a good leader. He's a hard worker and he's now the [2024-2025 Betway Premiership] Defender of the Season.

“He's a disciplined boy and now he's also vocal, shouting instructions from the back. I am happy for him and we will also help him, as former captains, if he needs anything.”

'The Ghost' [Pirates' fans] expects the club to win their first league title since the 2011-2012 season. Lekgwathi wants those expectations lowered a margin, saying people should exercise patience with new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

“The coach is new, so people must not put pressure on him. We must just give him time to implement his philosophy.

“I know supporters' expectations are high, but, for me, winning the league would be a bonus for the coach, though it's our wish.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Why Cardoso sees need to ‘reduce the numbers’ in Sundowns’ squad

Coach lays out his and sporting director Berg’s plans for their combination this campaign
Sport
11 hours ago

Ouaddou welcomes the ‘good problem’ he has at Orlando Pirates

Moroccan’s tenure starts with convincing win against Polokwane City in the MTN8.
Sport
5 hours ago

Ouaddou ‘a happy coach’ as he shows his hand in ensuring Pirates reach MTN8 semis

The biggest mountain for Ouaddou to clear will be ending Pirates' drought in a league that they last won in 2012
Sport
1 day ago

Cardoso mum on future of Sundowns players after absence against Bay

Futures of Ribeiro, Shalulile and Mudau in doubt, with speculation and reports of talks with other clubs.
Sport
1 day ago

'Losing Appollis is like losing a family member' — Mohafe

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe has likened losing talismanic winger Oswin Appollis to Orlando Pirates to losing a family member, suggesting it’ll ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns thump Richards Bay to setup MTN8 semifinal clash with Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal, while Stellenbosch will meet Sekhukhune United.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I haven’t been happy in the national team': Seoposenwe opens up about Banyana ... Soccer
  2. Lions roar to second Currie Cup victory, but Nkosi urges caution amid youthful ... Rugby
  3. Fifa faces class action over player transfer regulations Soccer
  4. Cardoso mum on future of Sundowns players after absence against Bay Soccer
  5. Sundowns thump Richards Bay to setup MTN8 semifinal clash with Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Nigeria’s oil sector faces crisis amid underperformance
For Lesotho, 15% tariff down from 50% could still mean disaster | REUTERS