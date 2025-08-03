New Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he has the right tools to succeed at the club, lauding Bucs' squad depth that comes with a “good problem” of a selection headache.
Ouaddou's term at Pirates got off to a flying start when Bucs convincingly beat Polokwane City 2-0 in their MTN8 quarterfinal at a packed Orlando Stadium on Saturday. New signing Oswin Appollis ran the show, winning man of the match against his former team, netting a goal and winning a penalty that was tucked away by Patrick Maswanganyi.
“Of course we have the tools. The club has given me the possibility to succeed. I am very happy and proud about the quality of players I have,” Ouaddou said after the game.
“Every weekend I am in trouble to find a starting XI, but it's a good problem for me. I am a happy coach.”
Ouaddou welcomes the ‘good problem’ he has at Orlando Pirates
Moroccan’s tenure starts with convincing win against Polokwane City in MTN8
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
New Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he has the right tools to succeed at the club, lauding Bucs' squad depth that comes with a “good problem” of a selection headache.
Ouaddou's term at Pirates got off to a flying start when Bucs convincingly beat Polokwane City 2-0 in their MTN8 quarterfinal at a packed Orlando Stadium on Saturday. New signing Oswin Appollis ran the show, winning man of the match against his former team, netting a goal and winning a penalty that was tucked away by Patrick Maswanganyi.
“Of course we have the tools. The club has given me the possibility to succeed. I am very happy and proud about the quality of players I have,” Ouaddou said after the game.
“Every weekend I am in trouble to find a starting XI, but it's a good problem for me. I am a happy coach.”
The Moroccan emphasised he was selecting players on merit, highlighting that every squad member was important and disclosing the players who did not make the match day squad against Polokwane had played a friendly earlier in the day.
“We have to give a chance to people who deserve it. I don’t give them a chance because I want to make them happy.
“If I give you a chance, it’s because you show me in training [you should have it] and I have seen you can bring something to the team.
“To win a game, you need 11 players. To win titles, to win competitions, you need a group. It’s the philosophy we want to implement this season.
“They [the players who didn't make the match day squad] had a game this morning. Everybody will be important.
“I never call my players substitutes. I try to avoid that word from my mouth. They are all impact players.”
Pirates face Sekhukhune United in their first Betway Premiership game of the season at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm).
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Cardoso mum on future of Sundowns players after absence against Bay
'Losing Appollis is like losing a family member' — Mohafe
Sundowns thump Richards Bay to setup MTN8 semifinal clash with Pirates
Grobler happy with decision to join 'ambitious' Sekhukhune
Pirates through to MTN8 semis after beating Polokwane City
Grobler shines on debut as Sekhukhune fight back to secure spot in MTN8 semis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos