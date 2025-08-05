Soccer

Wirtz’s creativity can make up for Alexander-Arnold loss, says Liverpool boss Slot

‘We’ve added a few, in my opinion, extra weapons,’ says Reds manager

05 August 2025 - 16:33 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool's Florian Wirtz in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta in their friendly at Anfield in Liverpool on Monday.
Liverpool's Florian Wirtz in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta in their friendly at Anfield in Liverpool on Monday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid has left Liverpool wanting for creativity but the signing of attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz can help offset that deficiency, the Premier League club's manager Arne Slot said.

Liverpool smashed their transfer record in June to sign Wirtz and bolster their attacking options, with the German international having scored 57 goals and provided 65 assists in 197 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz played in a Liverpool shirt for the first time at Anfield on Monday, putting in an impressive performance in the Merseyside club's 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao in a preseason match.

“I think there's always room for improvement in every department. Like I said, we've added a few, in my opinion, extra weapons. So, Florian has a lot of creativity in the final third,” Slot said.

“We've lost with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] a lot of creativity from the back. Trent's crosses and picking out runners was so special — I think Flo has this quality as well in a totally different position.

“But he brings that creativity, the pace of Hugo [Ekitike], the pace of both fullbacks — Milos [Kerkez] and Jeremie [Frimpong] today.”

Liverpool, who won the Premier League to secure a record-equalling 20th English title, have been busy in the transfer market as they look to build on last season's success.

Slot said it was crucial to strengthen the squad.

“Our competitors are not sitting still,” he added.

“Not only they try to improve as well but they have also made a lot of signings, like we all have done. So that's why it's going to be a very interesting Premier League in the upcoming year again.”

Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on August 10, before beginning their Premier League title defence against Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ex-Arsenal, Ghana player Partey in UK court charged with rape, sexual assault

Ghana international accused of rape relating to two women, plus a charge of sexual assault against a third woman, in 2021 and 2022.
Sport
5 hours ago

Fifa faces class action over player transfer regulations

Consultancy firm Compass Lexecon estimates damages could run into billions of euros.
Sport
1 day ago

Newcastle sign keeper Ramsdale on loan

Newcastle United have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said yesterday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Spurs captain Son says he is leaving the club

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min will bring his 10-year spell with the Premier League club to an end this summer, the 33-year-old South Korean ...
Sport
3 days ago

Fernandes critical of ‘lazy’ Man United in preseason draw with Everton

US tour has ‘been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too’.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'I haven’t been happy in the national team': Seoposenwe opens up about Banyana ... Soccer
  2. Lions roar to second Currie Cup victory, but Nkosi urges caution amid youthful ... Rugby
  3. Fifa faces class action over player transfer regulations Soccer
  4. Ex-Arsenal, Ghana player Partey in UK court charged with rape, sexual assault Soccer
  5. Cardoso mum on future of Sundowns players after absence against Bay Soccer

Latest Videos

Nigeria’s oil sector faces crisis amid underperformance
For Lesotho, 15% tariff down from 50% could still mean disaster | REUTERS