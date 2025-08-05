Wirtz’s creativity can make up for Alexander-Arnold loss, says Liverpool boss Slot

Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid has left Liverpool wanting for creativity but the signing of attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz can help offset that deficiency, the Premier League club's manager Arne Slot said.

Liverpool smashed their transfer record in June to sign Wirtz and bolster their attacking options, with the German international having scored 57 goals and provided 65 assists in 197 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz played in a Liverpool shirt for the first time at Anfield on Monday, putting in an impressive performance in the Merseyside club's 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao in a preseason match.

“I think there's always room for improvement in every department. Like I said, we've added a few, in my opinion, extra weapons. So, Florian has a lot of creativity in the final third,” Slot said.

“We've lost with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] a lot of creativity from the back. Trent's crosses and picking out runners was so special — I think Flo has this quality as well in a totally different position.