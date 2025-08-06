Soccer

Son Heung-min en route to US to join Los Angeles FC in MLS

06 August 2025 - 09:48 By Reuters-Field Level Media
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min applauds fans after playing his last game for the club in their preseason friendly against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Kim Soo-Hyeon

South Korean star Son Heung-min was in transit to the United States on Tuesday to officially join Los Angeles FC, a record-breaking signing for Major League Soccer that is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Videos on social media showed Son signing autographs for fans at Incheon International Airport in Seoul before he boarded a flight to Los Angeles.

The Athletic and GiveMeSport reported Tuesday LAFC are paying a transfer fee of around $26.5m to $27m to acquire Son, shattering the current MLS record of $22m that Atlanta United paid for Emmanuel Latte Lath last offseason.

Son, 33, announced over the weekend he planned to leave Tottenham Hotspur, saying he achieved everything he could with the North London club and he was interested in a new challenge.

Son scored 172 goals and added 94 assists in 451 matches for Spurs across all competitions. A team captain, he helped the the North London club win the 2025 Europa League for the first major trophy of his career.

Son has scored 51 goals in 134 matches for South Korea, the country's second-leading goal-scorer of all time. Son played in the past three World Cups.

