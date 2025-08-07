Ntseki’s Bafana can benefit from having seen Algeria in Chan clash

Twelve players, including Jooste, are clubless and most of the squad are complete unknowns outside South Africa and have reportedly been viewed quite quizzically since arriving in Uganda.
Jooste — who also turned out for Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Highlands Park — said how little is known about the Bafana squad could stand them in good stead.
“It’s a good thing we’re an unknown quantity because they won’t know what to expect from us. It will be an advantage for us.”
Given the groups are made up of five teams, some sides started before the rest. Algeria began with a 3-0 win against Uganda at Mandela Stadium on Monday, giving the South Africans a good look at the North Africans.
“It’s like every other team here in the tournament — they deserve to be here. They’re a very good team, direct,” Jooste said.
“We’ve done our analysis and we were able to watch the game, and did more analysis in the days after the game too. So we know more or less what to expect from them.”
The local-based Bafana Bafana taking part in the African Nations Championship (Chan) can benefit from being an unknown quantity and from having had a look at their opening opponents Algeria, fullback Wayde Jooste said.
Molefi Ntseki’s combination — which includes many past stars who were once well-known names in South Africa at big clubs, but many of whom are now without teams — meet Algeria in their opening Group C clash at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday (5pm in Uganda, 4pm SA time).
The Chan is being co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
Given they are an entirely new combination, the challenge for the South Africans is to gel as a team.
Former Orlando Pirates right-back Jooste, 33, believes the squad have bonded well in their time together.
“I don’t think it’s been that tough, honestly speaking, because the majority of us have played against each other in our respective leagues and some of us have been teammates in different clubs,” he said.
“I feel us having been together in South Africa before coming to Uganda also helped us a bit to bond as teammates. We’ve become a little family.”
Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly and former Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa, who both have turned out for the senior Bafana, are among the few more recognisable names to international observers in Ntseki's squad.
The competitiveness of the squad is beefed up by Sundowns' contingent that includes midfielder Neo Maema, who impressed in the qualifiers and is sure to have a major role to play at Chan. Others are talented young centreback Malibongwe Khoza, left-back Terrence Mashego, 21-year-old midfield prospect Ntando Nkosi and defender Keagan Johannes.
