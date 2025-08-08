Soccer

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi to miss league opener against Stellenbosch after wife involved in accident

08 August 2025 - 16:16
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi to miss their opening match against Stellenbosch FC.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will not be on the bench for their opening Betway Premiership match of the season against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. 

The club confirmed on Friday afternoon that Nabi’s wife was involved in a car accident in Tunisia and he had to return home to be with his family. 

In his absence, first assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef and second assistant coach Cedric Kaze take charge in this match where Amakhosi will be out to get their campaign off to a positive start. 

“We regret to inform our supporters that coach Nasreddine Nabi will not be travelling with the team to Cape Town for our opening game of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season against Stellenbosch FC this Sunday,” the club said in a statement. 

“A critical accident involving his wife has occurred at his home in Tunisia, prompting the coach to travel this evening to be with her and the family.

Coach Nabi will return to South Africa once the situation has stabilised. 

““Kaizer Chiefs would like to extend its best wishes to coach Nabi and his family during this challenging time. We ask all supporters to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.” 

