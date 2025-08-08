"For us, the previous season was so close but yet so far in terms of the Nedbank Cup, the league and Champions League. I think we l know what we can do, what we're capable of and I think within the whole group there's belief to say, why can't we go all the way in all competitions?
"I think with the quality we have, anything is possible — whether it's the league, Champions League, Nedbank or MTN8. For us the belief is there, it's a matter of executing and getting the right results."
Sibisi is looking forward to a good start in the league against Sekhukhune, one of the teams that managed to beat them at home towards the end of last season.
"There's never an easy game, regardless of who you play. We're playing Sekhukhune on Saturday and we saw last season — they came to us in Orlando and they got a victory.
"We know it's going to be a hard-fought game between two good clubs. For us it's to focus and keep doing what we've been doing and I'm sure we'll get a result on Saturday."
‘We have to set a good tone’: Pirates captain Sibisi ahead of league opener against Sekhukhune
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
It's been more than a decade since Orlando Pirates last won the league title, but Bucs' new skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi has called for calm ahead of the start of another campaign where the Soweto giants are expected to do better.
Sibisi was part of the team that finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the past three seasons, but has warned that being "obsessed" about wresting the league title from the Brazilians could be their undoing.
Everyone seems to agree the squad Pirates have assembled for the 2025-2026 campaign is the strongest they've had in years, and in new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou the Buccaneers may have found someone who can do better than his predecessor Jose Riveiro.
Talking to media ahead of their opening league fixture against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm), Sibisi insisted every player at Pirates is aware of the need to win the league title but pleaded with everyone not to put unnecessary pressure on them.
"For us the league title is in the back of our heads, but we don't want to overwhelm ourselves and look ahead of ourselves," said Sibisi. "We know the league only starts on Saturday against Sekhukhune.
"We have to set a good tone from there and anything is possible. For us it's to keep focus and try not to overwhelm ourselves with a title, just take it one game at a time."
Pirates came closest last season to close the winning margin of Sundowns, a team that has won the championship in the past eight seasons.
Sibisi was also one of Pirates' key players who came close to defending the Nedbank Cup as they lost to Soweto archrivals Kaizer Chiefs in the final and lost to Egyptian club and eventual winners Pyramids FC in the semifinals of the Caf Champions League.
"To say where we fell short last season, you can't exactly pinpoint — but I think with the quality we have, the depth we have, I think we can go all the way. For us the belief is there to go all the way in all competitions.
"I think it started last Saturday [when they won 2-0 against Polokwane in the MTN8]."
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Betway Premiership is back — who is your money on?
"For us, the previous season was so close but yet so far in terms of the Nedbank Cup, the league and Champions League. I think we l know what we can do, what we're capable of and I think within the whole group there's belief to say, why can't we go all the way in all competitions?
"I think with the quality we have, anything is possible — whether it's the league, Champions League, Nedbank or MTN8. For us the belief is there, it's a matter of executing and getting the right results."
Sibisi is looking forward to a good start in the league against Sekhukhune, one of the teams that managed to beat them at home towards the end of last season.
"There's never an easy game, regardless of who you play. We're playing Sekhukhune on Saturday and we saw last season — they came to us in Orlando and they got a victory.
"We know it's going to be a hard-fought game between two good clubs. For us it's to focus and keep doing what we've been doing and I'm sure we'll get a result on Saturday."
MORE:
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Betway Premiership is back — who is your money on?
Ntseki’s Bafana can benefit from having seen Algeria in Chan clash
Barker ‘excited’ about his squad as Stellies welcome Chiefs in league opener
Khoza applauds his sons for Orlando Pirates’ Amstel deal
‘Tso’ Vilakazi impressed as Pirates’ signings pass big club pressure test
‘Pirates is more than a club’, says Ouaddou as he embraces huge expectations
Nabi drops ‘process’ from his vocabulary as Chiefs fans await a better season
Lekgwathi praises Pirates for appointing Mbokazi vice-captain
Ouaddou welcomes the ‘good problem’ he has at Orlando Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos