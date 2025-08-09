Playing with a team made up of many players who are unattached and looking to attract clubs in the Premier Soccer League and elsewhere for the 2025-2026 season, Ntseki said they started well against an Algerian side that never gave them a chance to execute their plan throughout the 90 minutes.
Khoza excites Ntseki as Bafana earn a crucial point in Chan opener against Algeria
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Molefi Ntseki, Bafana Bafana coach for the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament under way in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, is satisfied with how his charges applied themselves against one of the tournaments' favourites Algeria.
Bafana needed Thabiso Kutumela's strike on the stroke of halftime to draw 1-1 with Algeria on Friday in a game played at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala where the Algerians had previously embarrassed the home side Uganda by beating them 3-0 in their opening match on Monday.
Ntseki said the point Bafana gained against Algeria may prove vital in their quest to make it to the knockout round coming out of a Group C where they are still to face Guinea, Uganda and Niger.
“Malibongwe when he played in the DDC (DStv Diski Challenge) he played as a midfielder,” Ntseki said of his decision to play Khoza in a defensive midfield role against Algeria.
“These are the players I've been tracking from the junior ranks and also getting promoted to the first team. He's a very intelligent player. He reads the game very well.
“In terms of our approach, he carried out the plan very well because he was moving from deep zones into the midfield. The goal that came from his pass is a training type of a goal to have our midfielders overloading the defence and for him with his technical quality playing such a good pass. He's a future Bafana player.”
Ntseki said Bafana can build from their performance against Algeria and is hoping to go from strength to strength starting with the game against Guinea on Monday.
