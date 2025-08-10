Bafana Bafana coach for the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament Molefi Ntseki says Guinea are a good team and his charges will tread with caution when the two teams meet in a group match at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Monday at 4pm.
The South Africans return to the Mandela National Stadium after sharing the spoils against Algeria in a 1-1 draw in their opening match of the tournament at the same venue on Friday.
“We will be going into this game fully aware that they are a very offensive team. They’ve got some very good individual players that can hurt you any time, give them a chance. We always give respect to the teams and also zoom into those individuals in terms of how we want to play offensively, how we want to play defensively,” said Ntseki.
“The other thing that we have seen of Guinea, they’ve got very good headers of the ball. So, set-plays are also a concern for us when it comes to the moments of the game. This will always determine the results of the game.
“Transition-wise, they’ve got a very good number 7 (Aboubacar Bangoura), the number 10 (Alhassane Bangoura) playing in midfield, a very solid centre-back in the number 5 (Bangaly Cisse) and then the number 23 (Kabinet Kouyate). As I am saying, they are a good team but we’re also ready and we came here with one objective, one mandate, to do well in this tournament.”
Ntseki urges caution as Bafana prepare for tough Chan clash with Guinea
Midfielder Keagan Dolly said Bafana are in a tough group and every match they play is important in ensuring the team emerges from the group stages.
“We had a good match against Algeria, it was the first game (of the tournament) and as the coach said, we wanted to break the ice (in Kampala). It’s helped us gain confidence and now it’s just to focus on ourselves, prepare for each and every game and think of it as a final,” he said.
“We know that tomorrow’s game is not going to be easy. We have done our homework off the field, and for us it’s just to stick to our structure, stick to what we want to achieve as a team and go out there and perform. We take each game as it comes and tomorrow we’re focusing on Guinea,” Dolly said.
