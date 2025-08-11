Soccer

Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out

11 August 2025 - 16:12
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tickets for the MTN8 semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns sold out.
Tickets for the MTN8 semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns sold out.
Image: PSL

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have sold out. 

Football fans have again showed their huge appetite for this crunch match between the Buccaneers and the Brazilians, which always produces fireworks. 

They meet at this stage of the competition after Pirates overcame Polokwane City 2-0 while Sundowns easily brushed aside Richards Bay 4-0 in the quarterfinals. 

There is football to be played by the two teams before they lock horns, with the Buccaneers visiting Marumo Gallants at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein and Sundowns hosting AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday. 

MORE:

Ouaddou vows Pirates will bounce back after Sekhukhune loss

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was happy with some aspects of the team’s performance in their 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune in the league opener ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We have to fight for the next one' — Cardoso

“We could have had a different result and we have to take responsibility for this one and look for the next one. It is already a few days and a new ...
Sport
1 day ago

Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership

If the excitement of the opening round of Betway Premiership action at the weekend is anything to go by, then we are in for an interesting season.
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He is ready to go': Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye on Monnapule Saleng Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi to miss league opener against Stellenbosch after ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns come unstuck against stubborn Chippa United Soccer
  4. After successful conditioning camp, Springboks turn attention to Australia Rugby
  5. Chiefs start season strong with 2-0 win over 10-man Stellies despite key ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Suspected Mass Shooters In Catholic Church 'Owo Massacre' May Be Acquitted – ...
Rahul Gandhi Detained By Delhi Police: Watch I.N.D.I.A March On ECI| Shocking ...