Chiefs sign highly rated winger Asanele Velebayi after dispute settled

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of highly rated attacker Asanele Velebayi.

Velebayi, 22, has been the subject of a contractual dispute with his former club Cape Town Spurs, who were relegated to the ABC Motsepe League at the end of last season.

Over the past few weeks, the issue has been in the courts with Spurs insisting the contracts of Velebayi and other in-demand youngsters Luke Baartman and Liam Bern remain valid despite the club’s relegation to the amateur ranks.

Velebayi was declared a free agent by the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL's) dispute resolution chamber this week and Amakhosi have not wasted time in confirming he has joined the club.