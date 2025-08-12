Soccer

Chiefs sign highly rated winger Asanele Velebayi after dispute settled

12 August 2025 - 17:34
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs have signed attacker Asanele Velebayi.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of highly rated attacker Asanele Velebayi. 

Velebayi, 22, has been the subject of a contractual dispute with his former club Cape Town Spurs, who were relegated to the ABC Motsepe League at the end of last season. 

Over the past few weeks, the issue has been in the courts with Spurs insisting the contracts of Velebayi and other in-demand youngsters Luke Baartman and Liam Bern remain valid despite the club’s relegation to the amateur ranks. 

Velebayi was declared a free agent by the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL's) dispute resolution chamber this week and Amakhosi have not wasted time in confirming he has joined the club. 

“We would like to announce the signing of Asanele Velebayi,” said Chiefs on social media. 

“The Cape Town-born winger has signed a long-term contract with the club. Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs family. This comes after the dispute resolution chamber ruled in the player’s favour on Monday, giving the green light for the club to proceed with signing the talented winger.” 

