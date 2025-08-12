Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs in good spirits before first home clash with Polokwane City

12 August 2025 - 14:05
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Cedric Kaze, assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs, before their Betway Premiership clash against Polokwane City.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says Amakhosi are in a good space before their first home league game of the season against Polokwane City, also counting on the availability of new players Ethan Chislett, Paseka Mako and Pule Mmodi, who returns from suspension.

Chiefs, who got their season off to a flyer by beating Stellenbosch 2-0 in Cape Town on Sunday, host City in their second league game of the season at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Mmodi missed the Stellies game due to suspension, having received a red card in Amakhosi's penultimate league game of last season against Sekhukhune United.

“The good thing is we didn't have any injuries from the last game and there's also no suspensions. We have a few players back [after missing the last game due to] various reasons,'' Kaze told a press conference at Chiefs' village in Naturena on Tuesday.

“Mmodi is back from suspension, Ethan is available for selection after his paperwork was sorted and Mako is also available for selection after being cleared by the medical staff, so I think we're in a good space for tomorrow [Wednesday].”

Kaze, who with fellow deputy coach Khalil Ben Youssef is steering Amakhosi in the absence of head coach Nasreddine Nabi, also bemoaned that their fixture programme was tight.

Nabi had to rush to his homeland of Tunisia on Friday after his wife was involved in a road accident.

“The schedule is a little bit tighter than what we'd have liked,” Kaze said. “We played on Sunday, yesterday [Monday] was a travelling day [from Cape Town] and today [Tuesday] it's already a day before the game. We need to do everything to put ourselves in good condition heading into tomorrow's game. It's our first home game in front of our fans.''

The other Chiefs new signings, Nkanyiso Shinga and Flavio Silva, won't be available, as they are still waiting for their paperwork to be dealt with.

