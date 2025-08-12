Soccer

No grounds for complacency at Chippa United, says coach Badela

12 August 2025 - 09:58 By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI

Chippa United coach Sinethemba Badela has warned there will be no room for complacency in his team...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out Soccer
  2. Erasmus names strong squad to face Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener Rugby
  3. Maema and Kutumela on target to boost Bafana's hopes of being in last 16 at Chan Soccer
  4. Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership Soccer
  5. Ntseki urges caution as Bafana prepare for tough Chan clash with Guinea Soccer

Latest Videos

Higher Education minister briefs on the State of the Post-School Education and ...
Small planes collide in Montana engulfing runway in flames | REUTERS