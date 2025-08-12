Rayners and Matthews on target as Sundowns beat AmaZulu at Loftus
Sundowns go to the MTN8 semifinal first leg against Orlando Pirates on Saturday with winning momentum
Mamelodi Sundowns got their Betway Premiership campaign on track with a hard-fought 2-0 win over AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday night.
With their first win of the season that was secured through second-half goals from Iqraam Rayners and Tashreeq Matthews, the Brazilians moved to second spot on the standings below Marumo Gallants.
This was a much-needed victory for Sundowns as they recovered from the 1-1 opening day draw with Chippa United last weekend, which led to supporters questioning how their season is going to unfold.
This was not an impressive performance, but they will go to their crunch MTN8 semifinal first-leg clash against rivals Orlando Pirates at a sold out Orlando Stadium on Saturday with winning momentum.
For AmaZulu, it is back to the drawing board for coach Arthur Zwane as they remain middle of the table with three points from their opening day win over newbies Orbit College.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made five changes from the team that drew with Chippa United in the league at the weekend as the defending champions looked to get their campaign on track.
In defence, Cardoso started with Divine Lunga, Keanu Cupido and Vuyo Mdunyelwa, who replaced Fawaaz Basadien, Mosa Lebusa and Aubrey Modiba.
In the midfield, teenage sensation Kutlwano Letlhaku and veteran Themba Zwane were preferred over Jayden Adams and Tashreeq Matthews.
AmaZulu missed an opportunity to open the scoring when Tebogo Mashigo fluffed a chance after he was released by captain Riaan Hanamub after 21 minutes.
During the opening exchanges, Sundowns lived dangerously, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams forced to come out of his line to deal with the threats of Mashigo, Hendrick Ekstein and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane started with his tried and tested of Hanamub, Taariq Filies, Sandile Mthethwa, Bongani Zungu, Keegan Allen, Mashigo and Hendrick.
Sundowns took the lead after 54 minutes when Rayners volleyed past AmaZulu goalkeeper Darren Johnson when he received a headed pass from substitute Matthews.
AmaZulu have themselves to blame for leaving Loftus empty-handed as they wasted numerous goalscoring opportunities.
Peter Shalulile, who has been frozen out at the club, got the loudest cheer from the stands when he replaced Rayners in the 78th minute to lead the attack with Arthur Sales and Matthews on the sides.
Matthews had the final say in the closing stages as he scored the insurance goal that took them to the top of the table, but they may be overtaken by Kaizer Chiefs, who host Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.