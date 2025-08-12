Rayners and Matthews on target as Sundowns beat AmaZulu at Loftus

Mamelodi Sundowns got their Betway Premiership campaign on track with a hard-fought 2-0 win over AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday night.

With their first win of the season that was secured through second-half goals from Iqraam Rayners and Tashreeq Matthews, the Brazilians moved to second spot on the standings below Marumo Gallants.

This was a much-needed victory for Sundowns as they recovered from the 1-1 opening day draw with Chippa United last weekend, which led to supporters questioning how their season is going to unfold.

This was not an impressive performance, but they will go to their crunch MTN8 semifinal first-leg clash against rivals Orlando Pirates at a sold out Orlando Stadium on Saturday with winning momentum.

For AmaZulu, it is back to the drawing board for coach Arthur Zwane as they remain middle of the table with three points from their opening day win over newbies Orbit College.