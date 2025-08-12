Soccer

'We're on the right track’: Bafana Chan coach Ntseki after win over Guinea

12 August 2025 - 11:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says the win over Guinea has given his players confidence.
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says the win over Guinea has given his players confidence.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

With the quick turnaround of matches at the African Nations Championship (Chan), Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says physical and conditioning coaches have their hands full to ensure players are ready for Friday’s clash against Niger. 

Bafana were made to work extra hard for their 2-1 Group C win over Guinea on Monday afternoon in Kampala to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage alive.

Ntseki said in their win over Guinea, which was secured through goals from Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema and unattached Thabiso Kutumela, they were made to run a lot and recovery is going to be important. 

“We are looking to the next three days before we play Niger [on Friday],” he said after the win over Guinea. 

Maema and Kutumela on target to boost Bafana's hopes of being in last 16 at Chan

Bafana Bafana improved their chances of making it to the last-16 stage of Africa Nations Championship (Chan) after beating Guinea 2-1 at Mandela ...
Sport
20 hours ago

“Our physical and conditioning coach and medical team will have to work on the players to make sure they are fresher and focused after winning against such a difficult team. 

“They made us run and in kilometres we covered defensively, it is about 12. When that happens it means recovery mechanisms must come in immediately.” 

Looking back at the match, Molefi said the important thing was to get the three points to remain in contention for the last-16 stage. 

“I still have to catch my breath because of how difficult this game was. What is important for us was to score the goals and win, we are pleased with the result.  

Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have ...
Sport
23 hours ago

“There is a lot of work to be done going into the next match, but as for Guinea, they came at us after we scored the first goal which was beautiful in terms of our preparation. 

“On balance of play we did well during the first 20 minutes of the game. When the team has just scored, critical phases of the game [follow] where the other team is throwing every attack [at] you.” 

Ntseki said winning against Guinea has given them confidence. 

“We have an important game on Friday because if we drop points we were going to be under huge pressure. The four points we are carrying now gives us confidence and belief that we are on the right track.” 

READ MORE:

Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership

If the excitement of the opening round of Betway Premiership action at the weekend is anything to go by, then we are in for an interesting season.
Sport
1 day ago

'We have to fight for the next one' — Cardoso

“We could have had a different result and we have to take responsibility for this one and look for the next one. It is already a few days and a new ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ouaddou’s decisive week loading! Will he pass the test?

Cutting his squad to a manageable size will go a long in helping Ouaddou stay longer in Bucs' hot seat.
Sport
1 day ago

Ntseki urges caution as Bafana prepare for tough Chan clash with Guinea

Bafana Bafana coach for the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament Molefi Ntseki says Guinea are a good team and his charges will tread with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Khoza excites Ntseki as Bafana earn a crucial point in Chan opener against Algeria

Molefi Ntseki, Bafana Bafana coach for the African Nations Championship) tournament (Chan) under way in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, is satisfied with ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out Soccer
  2. Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership Soccer
  3. Erasmus names strong squad to face Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener Rugby
  4. Maema and Kutumela on target to boost Bafana's hopes of being in last 16 at Chan Soccer
  5. Ntseki urges caution as Bafana prepare for tough Chan clash with Guinea Soccer

Latest Videos

Armenia and Azerbaijan sign historic US-brokered peace deal | DW News
Chinese ships collide while pursuing Philippines vessel | REUTERS