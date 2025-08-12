With the quick turnaround of matches at the African Nations Championship (Chan), Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says physical and conditioning coaches have their hands full to ensure players are ready for Friday’s clash against Niger.
Bafana were made to work extra hard for their 2-1 Group C win over Guinea on Monday afternoon in Kampala to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage alive.
Ntseki said in their win over Guinea, which was secured through goals from Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema and unattached Thabiso Kutumela, they were made to run a lot and recovery is going to be important.
“We are looking to the next three days before we play Niger [on Friday],” he said after the win over Guinea.
'We're on the right track’: Bafana Chan coach Ntseki after win over Guinea
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
With the quick turnaround of matches at the African Nations Championship (Chan), Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says physical and conditioning coaches have their hands full to ensure players are ready for Friday’s clash against Niger.
Bafana were made to work extra hard for their 2-1 Group C win over Guinea on Monday afternoon in Kampala to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage alive.
Ntseki said in their win over Guinea, which was secured through goals from Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema and unattached Thabiso Kutumela, they were made to run a lot and recovery is going to be important.
“We are looking to the next three days before we play Niger [on Friday],” he said after the win over Guinea.
Maema and Kutumela on target to boost Bafana's hopes of being in last 16 at Chan
“Our physical and conditioning coach and medical team will have to work on the players to make sure they are fresher and focused after winning against such a difficult team.
“They made us run and in kilometres we covered defensively, it is about 12. When that happens it means recovery mechanisms must come in immediately.”
Looking back at the match, Molefi said the important thing was to get the three points to remain in contention for the last-16 stage.
“I still have to catch my breath because of how difficult this game was. What is important for us was to score the goals and win, we are pleased with the result.
Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out
“There is a lot of work to be done going into the next match, but as for Guinea, they came at us after we scored the first goal which was beautiful in terms of our preparation.
“On balance of play we did well during the first 20 minutes of the game. When the team has just scored, critical phases of the game [follow] where the other team is throwing every attack [at] you.”
Ntseki said winning against Guinea has given them confidence.
“We have an important game on Friday because if we drop points we were going to be under huge pressure. The four points we are carrying now gives us confidence and belief that we are on the right track.”
READ MORE:
Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership
'We have to fight for the next one' — Cardoso
Ouaddou’s decisive week loading! Will he pass the test?
Ntseki urges caution as Bafana prepare for tough Chan clash with Guinea
Khoza excites Ntseki as Bafana earn a crucial point in Chan opener against Algeria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos