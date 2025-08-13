Soccer

Ndlovu rescues Chiefs with late winner against Polokwane

13 August 2025 - 22:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring a goal with team mates during the Betway Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium on August 10 2025 in Cape Town.
GOAL! Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring a goal with team mates during the Betway Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium on August 10 2025 in Cape Town.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Siphesihle Ndlovu announced himself to Kaizer Chiefs supporters as he came from the bench to score a winner that gave Amakhosi a second successive victory in a Betway Premiership match played at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Before Ndlovu pounced on Reeve Frosler's pass inside the area, many Chiefs fans were resigning themselves to another dull draw against a stubborn Polokwane City side which did little to show they wanted anything other than a point from this game.

Ndlovu's goal in the 78th minute lit up a match that was unwatchable as Chiefs battled to start it the way they finished in their opening fixture away to Stellenbosch FC where they won 2-0 on Sunday.

The win is a huge boost for Chiefs, who are now joint top of the log with Durban City, and ahead on goal difference to Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United, the other two teams that have won both their opening league matches.

Perhaps the short turnaround time contributed to Chiefs' lethargic display, but you would have thought with two fresh players in Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Gaston Sirino coming in for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Naledi Hlongwane, that they would not be short of energy.

While Polokwane relied on the counter in trying to get a goal, Chiefs struggled to produce a final ball once they reached the third part of the pitch. Frustrated, they started to shoot from outside the area and it was through one of those pot shots that Glody Lilepo nearly caught Polokwane keeper Brian Bwire off guard in one of the decent attempts Chiefs had in the first half.

Needing a bit of creativity in the middle, Chiefs stand-in coach Khalil Ben Youssef introduced Ngcobo at the restart for striker Mduduzi Shabalala who struggled to find the openings playing alongside Wandile Duba up front.

While Ngcobo did his best to boost Chiefs going forward, Sirino was not helping matters as he lost a lot of possession in the final third when he couldn't produce a shot or pass to the forwards.

Sirino was eventually pulled out for Pule Mmodi, while a tired looking Thabo Cele made way for the match winner Ndlovu with more than 25 minutes left on the clock.

The win gives Chiefs a huge boost ahead of two more home games against Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns before they finish the month of August with an away fixture against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs in good spirits before first home clash with Polokwane City

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says Amakhosi are in a good space before their first home league game of the season against Polokwane City.
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs sign highly rated winger Asanele Velebayi after dispute settled

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of highly rated attacker Asanele Velebayi
Sport
1 day ago

We can’t create expectations, cautions Chiefs skipper Miguel as fans await a better season

The club is enjoying the afterglow of breaking their trophy-less streak
Sport
19 hours ago

Rayners and Matthews on target as Sundowns beat AmaZulu at Loftus

Mamelodi Sundowns got their Betway Premiership campaign on track with a hard fought 2-0 win over AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday night
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs start season strong with 2-0 win over 10-man Stellies despite key absences

Kaizer Chiefs got their 2025/26 season off to a good start, outwitting 10-man Stellenbosch 2-0 in their league opener at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.
Sport
3 days ago

Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership

If the excitement of the opening round of Betway Premiership action at the weekend is anything to go by, then we are in for an interesting season.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine snatches second; Tokyo qualifier for Wayde van Niekerk Sport
  2. Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out Soccer
  3. Gallants shock Pirates with a late winner in Bloemfontein as Ouaddou's drastic ... Soccer
  4. Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership Soccer
  5. Chiefs sign highly rated winger Asanele Velebayi after dispute settled Soccer

Latest Videos

Wildfires scorch Greece as heatwave grips parts of Europe
LIVE: Wildfire burns in the Spain's Aliste