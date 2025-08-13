“I would like them to be [resolved] as quick as possible,” said Cardoso.
Sundowns coach Cardoso wants behind-the-scenes issues sorted out
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants behind-the-scenes issues with some players to be resolved as soon as possible.
The Brazilians, who started the campaign with wins over Richards Bay and AmaZulu and a draw with Chippa United, are dealing with speculation about the future of defender Khuliso Mudau and attacker Lucas Ribeiro.
Mudau and Ribeiro did not feature against Richards Bay, AmaZulu and Chippa United for reasons that have not been clarified and it remains to be seen if they will play for the club again.
There was an issue with attacker Peter Shalulile, but he is back with the team and came on as a late substitute in the 2-0 Betway Premiership win against AmaZulu on Tuesday at Loftus and he looks likely to stay with the club this season.
Speaking after the AmaZulu win, Cardoso said the club is dealing with unresolved issues so they can focus on the business of the league where matches are coming in quick succession.
“I would like them to be [resolved] as quick as possible,” said Cardoso.
“It would have been better if they were handled before the start of the season, but things happened after that. We are dealing with the situation in the best possible way.
“The club is professional and capable to solve issues we have. The club is not about sales [selling players] because we know where we want to go. I need to continue working with the team and I will always give my best with the players I have.”
Cardoso still has senior players such as Ronwen Williams, Denis Onyango, Aubrey Modiba, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Tashreeq Matthews and Shalulile.
“The players in the locker room will always fight for the badge on the shirt. That is what we are going to do and I believe that’s the correct way to handle the situation.
“In a club such as Sundowns, that exposes players to the level of international football at the Fifa Club World Cup and they did well, it is normal there will be [issues].
“But we cannot allow those things to happen the way they should not. We are not on sales [selling players], but people must respect the value of what we have in the team.”
Rayners and Matthews on target as Sundowns beat AmaZulu at Loftus
With persistent questions about Ribeiro and Mudau, Cardoso said it is not an easy situation to manage.
“It’s not easy to deal with what’s happening and not be concerned about it or believe it does not have an effect on the team. We would be naive to think things can happen and the players don’t relate to those things.
“They are friends in the locker room, they speak, but it is possible to keep a strong mentality and the will to win every match despite those things happening.
“The market is always tough and after the Fifa Club World Cup, where the team performed at the level they did, there is always instability because of proposals that arrive.
“It is like that, but the club is professional. The maturity we find in the club will allow the players to understand things are being handled in the right way.
“It is taking time and you need time to solve them, but in time they will be solved. Until then it is important that we win as many games as possible so that when players come back or we reinforce we take the team to another level.”
