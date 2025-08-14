Soccer

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane says fatigue will catch up with Sundowns

14 August 2025 - 10:35
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane says Mamelodi Sundowns players will suffer burnout during the season.
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane says Mamelodi Sundowns players will suffer burnout during the season.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has warned fatigue will catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns because players did not have enough rest due to the Fifa Club World Cup. 

After they won the league last season, Sundowns players had a few weeks' break before they travelled to the US to play high-intensity matches against Ulsan HD of Korea, German side Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense FC of Brazil at the Club World Cup.

When they returned from the US they rested for a few weeks before reporting for work to start two weeks of preparations in Rustenburg, which is unusual because preseason usually takes six weeks. 

The new season has started and they have already played three matches in 10 days and they have a high-profile MTN8 semifinal first leg against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Zwane said coach Miguel Cardoso’s players are going to suffer burnout during the season, which includes the Champions League.

“It is going to be a tough season for Sundowns because they played in the Fifa Club World Cup and at some point players will get tired,” said the AmaZulu coach. 

Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have ...
Sport
2 days ago

“I am talking from a players’ perspective because I played and I know. If you play football for four years at the same pace and high demands and travelling, it is difficult.” 

One of the three matches they have played so far included a trip to Gqeberha and Zwane said they travelled a lot last season, especially in the Champions League. 

“It is not like in Europe where most trips are two or three hours. For Sundowns, I know they charter flights, but the disadvantage in Africa is sometimes you travel for seven to eight hours.  

“We must capitalise on that, but they are a top team. They are good for South African football and we have to gauge ourselves using them and to get closer.” 

Cardoso said he is going to manage his players by rotating them. 

“You know our preseason was two weeks, we joined and started playing and we had to do it that way. We know players are still growing on their conditioning and it is important to manage that. 

“We know we have to manage players every match until we feel they are in condition to play every three days. We played 72 hours ago and we had to travel from the Eastern Cape. 

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou embraces fans' discontent amid poor start

Already under pressure, Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou understands the frustration of the club's fans after Bucs recorded back-to-back ...
Sport
21 hours ago

“When you are at the beginning of the season it takes longer to recover fully, so we are trying to respect the conditioning of the players,” said Cardoso. 

Sundowns have dominated the local scene for years and Zwane pointed out other clubs must be smart if they want to compete with them. 

“We have to be smart if we are to compete with Sundowns by capitalising, because they are going to play in the Champions League, some of the players are going to play for their national teams and there are going to be injuries. 

“In this match we showed we can compete with less quality, especially in the first half. In the second it was a case of consistency.  

“Since I have been with AmaZulu we have played three games against Sundowns and we always lose in the same way. Last season we conceded a goal during referee’s optional time in the first round. 

“In the second round we conceded two goals in a more or less the same situation. For our players, as long as they play and grow, they will get to the level of Sundowns.” 

READ MORE:

Sinethemba Badela looks to beat Dan Malesela’s 20-month stay at Chippa

Badela kicked off his league campaign with a 1-1 draw against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso wants behind-the-scenes issues sorted out

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants issues with some players to be resolved as soon as possible.
Sport
22 hours ago

Maema and Kutumela on target to boost Bafana's hopes of being in last 16 at Chan

Bafana Bafana improved their chances of making it to the last-16 stage of Africa Nations Championship (Chan) after beating Guinea 2-1 at Mandela ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine snatches second; Tokyo qualifier for Wayde van Niekerk Sport
  2. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou embraces fans' discontent amid poor start Soccer
  3. Ndlovu rescues Chiefs with late winner against Polokwane Soccer
  4. Gallants shock Pirates with a late winner in Bloemfontein as Ouaddou's drastic ... Soccer
  5. Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out Soccer

Latest Videos

At least 26 Die in Migrant Shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa Island | Dawn News ...
NAACAM conference | Deputy President Paul Mashatile address