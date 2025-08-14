Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates host Sundowns in MTN8 semi showdown

14 August 2025 - 18:29 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In the 76th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by MTN8 ambassadors Lucky Lekgwathi and Vuyo Mere to preview the semifinal first legs.

The show starts with former Orlando Pirates captain Lekgwathi and former Mamelodi Sundowns, Platinum Stars and Moroka Swallows defender Mere reflecting on their successful careers. 

Discussion then turns to the hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg, where Pirates host Sundowns at a sold-out Orlando Stadium — and Lekgwathi and Mere agree anything can happen.

Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have ...
Sport
3 days ago

The Brazilians are slight favourites as they managed a draw and a win in their opening two league matches while the Buccaneers are stumbling out of the blocks with back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants. 

Lekgwathi and Mere also had difficulty in picking who will emerge victorious in the other semifinal between Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday evening. 

READ MORE:

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane says fatigue will catch up with Sundowns

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has warned fatigue will catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns because players did not have enough rest due to the Fifa Club ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso wants behind-the-scenes issues sorted out

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants issues with some players to be resolved as soon as possible.
Sport
1 day ago

Sinethemba Badela looks to beat Dan Malesela’s 20-month stay at Chippa

Badela kicked off his league campaign with a 1-1 draw against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine snatches second; Tokyo qualifier for Wayde van Niekerk Sport
  2. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou embraces fans' discontent amid poor start Soccer
  3. Ndlovu rescues Chiefs with late winner against Polokwane Soccer
  4. Gallants shock Pirates with a late winner in Bloemfontein as Ouaddou's drastic ... Soccer
  5. Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out Soccer

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinals preview: Pirates vs Sundowns
Soweto residents want protection and e-hailing attacks at Maponya Mall stopped