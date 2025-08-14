Soccer

Chiefs assistant coach Kaze calls for calm after Amakhosi’s promising start to the season

14 August 2025 - 11:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says there is a lot of work to be done this season.
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says there is a lot of work to be done this season.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs supporters are excited after their promising start to the Betway Premiership campaign as one of the early season pacesetters but assistant coach Cedric Kaze is calling for calm. 

Amakhosi narrowly beat Polokwane City 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night and are tied on six points with rookies Durban City, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United at the top of the pile.

Kaze said there is a lot of work ahead as they look to fight their way into the top eight bracket at the end of the season, something they failed to do last season. 

“It is true that we are confident but we also need to calm down with all the excitement because this is only the second match of the season,” he said. 

“There are 28 games to go in the season and we still have a long way to go. We still have a lot things to work on but we look more like a team than before. You can struggle at times by not playing well but in the moments of weakness we are there for each other. That is what I have noticed at this stage of the season.” 

Looking back at the win over City, Kaze admitted they were far from their best but happy with the three points as they remain a work in progress. 

“It was a game that we were expecting against a physical team that played low and mid block, on transition, counter attack and set pieces. In the first half, I would say we had control of the game but there were some tactical mistakes here and there. 

“Those tactical mistakes led to frustration, especially when you are playing a team with a low block. To get ahead, you must accelerate and be precise and have more options with your runs. 

“I felt like everyone wanted to play on the feet in the first half. At halftime we addressed a few things and we had more control of the game in the second half.” 

In the second half, Chiefs introduced Paseka Mako, Reeve Frosler, Pule Mmodi and Siphesihle Ndlovu, who scored the only goal of the night, and Kaze is happy the subs made a difference.

“We are happy that players coming from the bench made an impact. You can't forget this was the second game in three days and it was tough for everyone but we are happy with the three points.” 

READ MORE

Ndlovu rescues Chiefs with late winner against Polokwane

Siphesihle Ndlovu announced himself to Kaizer Chiefs supporters as he came from the bench to score a winner that gave Amakhosi a second successive ...
Sport
16 hours ago

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane says fatigue will catch up with Sundowns

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has warned fatigue will catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns because players did not have enough rest due to the Fifa Club ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sinethemba Badela looks to beat Dan Malesela’s 20-month stay at Chippa

Badela kicked off his league campaign with a 1-1 draw against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend
Sport
1 day ago

Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine snatches second; Tokyo qualifier for Wayde van Niekerk Sport
  2. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou embraces fans' discontent amid poor start Soccer
  3. Ndlovu rescues Chiefs with late winner against Polokwane Soccer
  4. Gallants shock Pirates with a late winner in Bloemfontein as Ouaddou's drastic ... Soccer
  5. Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out Soccer

Latest Videos

Israel blocking aid into Gaza, humanitarian agencies say | BBC News
More than 100 groups blast Israel’s ‘weaponisation of aid’ as Gaza starves