Soccer

We love him: Pirates coach Ouaddou supports under-fire Mashiloane

14 August 2025 - 18:47
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou ahead of the MTN8 semifinal first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium this Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has come out strongly in support of defender Tshepo Mashiloane, who has come in for stinging criticism for his below-par performances in league defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants. 

Mashiloane, 23, was not at his best when Pirates suffered back-to-back defeats to United and Gallants this week — and that left the Buccaneers third from the bottom on the Betway Premiership with no points to show. 

It will be unfair to put the two defeats solely on the shoulders of the under-fire right because Pirates has failed to click under Ouaddou, who has made changes to the starting line-up. 

“It is to simply continue giving him some love and also to all my players, like I always do because it’s important,” said Ouaddou as Pirates prepared to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. 

“He is an important player for the club and we will keep on believing in him. He is a young and a good player but he also needs to improve. But we love him.” 

Ouaddou started his tenure at Pirates by giving opportunities to new players like Mashiloane, Sihle Ntuli, Sipho Mbule, Abdoulaye Mariko, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Boitumelo Radiopane. 

Supporters have asked why he has discarded tried and tested campaigners like Deano van Rooyen, Thalente Mbatha, Tshegofatsho Mabasa and Evidence Makgopa but he says their opportunities will come. 

“All the players are important but every season is different with new players and coaches. When you have such a number of players, they know where they put their feet. 

“They [are] in one of the biggest clubs in Africa, so they know the expectations from the fans and everybody else. We are ready to help them reach their targets and improve themselves. 

“It is what we are doing every day. Even in the difficult moments we are doing our best to improve them tactically, technically and mentally.

“I knew Mabasa before I came here. The time will come when he will give his best for the club.” 

