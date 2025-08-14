We love him: Pirates coach Ouaddou supports under-fire Mashiloane

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has come out strongly in support of defender Tshepo Mashiloane, who has come in for stinging criticism for his below-par performances in league defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.

Mashiloane, 23, was not at his best when Pirates suffered back-to-back defeats to United and Gallants this week — and that left the Buccaneers third from the bottom on the Betway Premiership with no points to show.

It will be unfair to put the two defeats solely on the shoulders of the under-fire right because Pirates has failed to click under Ouaddou, who has made changes to the starting line-up.

“It is to simply continue giving him some love and also to all my players, like I always do because it’s important,” said Ouaddou as Pirates prepared to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.