Soccer

Bafana Chan coach Ntseki expecting tough battle against Niger in crucial group clash

15 August 2025 - 08:59
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele expect a tough battle from Niger during their African Nations Championship group stages match on Friday.
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele expect a tough battle from Niger during their African Nations Championship group stages match on Friday.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki says they learnt valuable lessons from their hard fought win over Guinea earlier in the week to take to their African Nations Championship [Chan] group clash against Niger at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday night.  

Bafana go into the match sitting third in the Group C with four points from two matches, and three more points will help them to remain in control of their destiny as the knockout stages approaches. 

“I think the lessons learned from that game [against Guinea], which we view as positives, include the strong mentality of our players and their high level of concentration. 

“This is despite the fact that they were under siege for the better part of the match,” he said.  

“We stuck to our discipline and game plan and every member of the team had to dig deep to make sure the result ended in our favour. The most important thing was the technical discipline when we were out of possession. 

“They carried out their technical discipline for almost 60 minutes during the game. There were turnovers and transitions for and against in between. We managed to hold onto the ball for longer periods, we managed to create goal scoring opportunities and we managed to score the two goals. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates host Sundowns in MTN8 semi showdown

In the 76th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by MTN8 ambassadors ...
Sport
18 hours ago

“In terms of not conceding towards the end of the game when the pressure was mounting on us, I think it was a very good lesson and also a plus for our players to show we can play under pressure, we canl grind out the results despite the fact that the opponents were coming at us.” 

Defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele said they won’t underestimate Niger. 

“We never underestimate anybody. We treat each game with respect and approach it with a positive mindset. One of the strongest components we have in our team is we’re mentally very strong.  

“We don’t look at the name of the country. Whoever we play against, we always try and give our best because we know we’re representing our country,” he said. 

“Whether we play Niger, Sudan or Nigeria, we can never walk onto a football pitch and think we have won the game. We go out there every day to suffer, to protect the badge and to fight for our country.  

“In this team, there’s never a moment where we look at the country and say it’s a small country because they haven’t won a game, and then we approach it with a negative mindset.  

“We always focus and play to win. Whether it’s Uganda, Niger, Guinea or Algeria, we go in with the same mentality.” 

READ MORE:

We love him: Pirates coach Ouaddou supports under-fire Mashiloane

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has come out strongly in support of defender Tshepo Mashiloane who has come in for stinging criticism for his ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Maema braces for tough tie against Niger as Bafana push for a quarterfinal spot in Chan

Bafana Bafana cannot be ahead of themselves and think they're favourites in Group C to qualify for the quarterfinals in the African Nations ...
Sport
1 day ago

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane says fatigue will catch up with Sundowns

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has warned fatigue will catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns because players did not have enough rest due to the Fifa Club ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou embraces fans' discontent amid poor start Soccer
  2. Ndlovu rescues Chiefs with late winner against Polokwane Soccer
  3. Maema braces for tough tie against Niger as Bafana push for a quarterfinal spot ... Soccer
  4. We love him: Pirates coach Ouaddou supports under-fire Mashiloane Soccer
  5. Akani Simbine snatches second; Tokyo qualifier for Wayde van Niekerk Sport

Latest Videos

LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS
South Africa's National Dialogue Day 1