Bafana held by Niger, now must beat Uganda to make it to Chan's last 8

Bafana Bafana will have to qualify for the quarterfinal of Africa Nations Championship the hard way after playing a 0-0 draw against Niger at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Friday.

This draw leaves Bafana in a precarious position as only a victory against hosts Uganda is guaranteed to take the South Africans to the quarterfinals.

As things stands, Bafana are on five points while Uganda are on top of Group C on six with a +2 goal difference compared to Bafana's +1.

Bafana are third in Group C with Algeria, who are facing already eliminated Niger on Monday, placed second with a better goal difference to Bafana.

Algeria drew 1-1 against Guinea on Friday, earning point that ensured they remain ahead of Bafana going to the decisive final matches on Monday.