Soccer

POLL | Should Pirates' coach be sacked if he loses against Sundowns?

15 August 2025 - 12:07 By TIMESLIVE
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou during the Betway Premiership match against Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium with pressure mounting on their coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Having suffered back-to-back league defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants, Ouaddou is pressured to turn their fortunes around, especially after making unpopular changes to the starting line-up.

The Moroccan-born mentor was appointed as the Buccaneers coach in June to replace Jose Riveiro and started his tenure by making changes and giving opportunities to new players, sparking criticism from fans.

However, he noted the fans' frustration after their back-to-back defeat.

“When you come to such a big institution, playing for titles, competitions, of course there's a lot of expectations and you can understand the fans [being unhappy], it's normal,'' Ouaddou said.

“We understand them [the supporters] when the club loses two games in a row, it's normal that they are not happy and we are not happy as well.”

TimesLIVE

